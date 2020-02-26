Patient Peterson: Pea Ridge senior emerges as team leader

Pea Ridge senior Noah Peterson pulls up for a jump shot against Gentry on Jan. 31, 2020. Peterson is averaging 18 points per game for the Blackhawks, who are the No. 1 seed from the 4A-1 Conference in today's 4A North Regional tournament in Berryville. The Blackhawks will take on Dardanelle at 8:30 p.m. tonight. (Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL)

PEA RIDGE -- Noah Peterson admits it was challenging at times to watch varsity games last season as a junior from the Pea Ridge bench.

With a team loaded with seniors, Peterson was stuck behind a logjam. His playing time was mostly relegated to the junior varsity games with just occasional minutes here and there in varsity games.

At A Glance NOAH PETERSON SCHOOL Pea Ridge CLASS Senior HEIGHT 5-11 POSITION Guard NOTABLE In his only season as a starter, Peterson is averaging 18 points per game as a shooting guard. … Helped the Blackhawks go 14-0 in the 4A-1 Conference. … Scored 18 points in the 4A-1 Conference tournament championship game against Berryville. … A member of the “Twenty Club” of Pea Ridge starters who wear jersey numbers that start with twenty.

"It was not the most glamorous thing," Peterson said. "I waited a while, but coach just told me to keep working and wait and my time would come, and I'm finally getting it now. It feels good."

Blackhawks coach Trent Loyd praised this season's senior class for trusting in the process and remaining patient until their time came. The wait has been worth it as Pea Ridge ran unbeaten through the 4A-1 Conference and wrapped up the conference tournament title last Saturday to earn the No. 1 seed from the conference in today's 4A North Regional Tournament in Berryville.

"You've got a group that did wait their time," Loyd said. "Wesley Wales has played since he was a sophomore, and Noah and Brandon (Whatley) kind of chipped in some minutes here and there. But in a time nowadays kids, if it's not immediate success or immediate attention, then they don't want to be a part of it.

"These guys stayed locked-in their sophomore and junior year. They really took JV games seriously. And we try to make sure our JV players here understand the importance of progression from junior high to JV to varsity, and this group did a great job of it."

In his first and only season as a starter, Peterson has epitomized that. The 5-foot-11 guard is averaging 18 points per game for a team that carries a 14-game winning streak into today's 8:30 p.m. game against 4A-4 Conference No. 4 seed Dardanelle.

In last season's regional, the 4A-4 completed a first-round sweep of the teams from the 4A-1, so the incentive is high heading into today's tournament for the conference to have a better showing. A win today would clinch a 4A state tournament berth in Farmington next week.

As a show of togetherness, all five Pea Ridge starters wear numbers that start with twenty, with Peterson's No. 25 being the fifth. It was something the group talked about in the offseason, Peterson said.

"Wesley was the one who said, 'Hey, let's wear 21, 22 and all that,'" Peterson said. "That was all him. It's a little out there. He just said, 'Alright Noah, you're going to be No. 25,' and we were all just picking numbers."

Losing four starters from last season's 23-8 team, this year's team came in under the radar in the 4A-1. But the group gelled quickly, and they were hungry to prove themselves, Loyd said.

Two of the team's four losses came in its own Battle at the Ridge tournament in early December, and a third loss was to Class 7A Little Rock Catholic 47-46. When conference play began in mid-December, the Blackhawks survived a four-overtime thriller against Gentry that set them on their way.

"I could not be more proud of all of our seniors, but we know that we've got a long way to go," Peterson said. "They're not satisfied where they're at. We want to be playing basketball in March. That's our goal. They have that drive, and they are not satisfied. I'm excited to see where the ride takes us."

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS CLASS 4A NORTH REGION at Berryville Today GAME 1 1st-4 Ozark vs. 4th-1 Gravette (G), 4 p.m. GAME 2 1st-4 Ozark vs. 4th-1 Shiloh Christian (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-1 Farmington vs. 4th-4 Pottsville (G), 7 p.m. GAME 4 1st-4 Pea Ridge vs. 4th-4 Dardanelle (B), 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 5 2nd-1 Harrison vs. 3rd-4 Clarksville (G), 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-1 Berryville vs. 3rd-4 Morrilton (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 7 2nd-4 Morrilton vs. 3rd-1 Pea Ridge (G), 7 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-4 Pottsville vs. 3rd-1 Prairie Grove (B), 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner (G), 4 p.m. GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner (G), 7 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Girls third-place game, noon GAME 14 Boys third-place game, 1:30 p.m. GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m. GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m. CLASS 3A REGION 1 TOURNAMENT at Waldron Today GAME 1 1st-1W Charleston vs. 4th-1E Bergman (G), 4 p.m. GAME 2 1st-1W Elkins vs. 4th-1E Mountain View (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-1E Valley Springs vs. 4th-1W Waldron (G), 4 p.m. GAME 4 1st-1E Valley Springs vs. 4th-1W Greenland (B), 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 5 2nd-1E Mountain View vs. 3rd-1W West Fork (G), 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-1E Bergman vs. 3rd-1W Charleston (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 7 2nd-1W Elkins vs. 3rd-1E Rose Bud (G), 7 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-1W Waldron vs. 3rd-1E Clinton (B), 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner (G), 4 p.m. GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner (G), 7 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Girls third-place game, noon GAME 14 Boys third-place game, 1:30 p.m. GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m. GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m. CLASS 3A REGION 2 TOURNAMENT at Jessieville Today GAME 1 1st-4 Lamar vs. 4th-5 Baptist Prep (G), 4 p.m. GAME 2 1st-4 Atkins vs. Mayflower (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-5 LR Episcopal vs. 4th-4 Fountain Lake (G), 7 p.m. GAME 4 1st-5 Baptist Prep vs. 4th-4 Lamar (B), 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 5 2nd-5 Mayflower vs. 3rd-4 Perryville (G), 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-5 LR Episcopal vs. 3rd-4 Fountain Lake (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 7 2nd-4 Jessieville vs. 3rd-5 CAC (G), 7 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-4 Jessieville vs. 3rd-5 CAC (B), 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner (G), 4 p.m. GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner (G), 7 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Girls third-place game, noon GAME 14 Boys third-place game, 1:30 p.m. GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m. GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m. CLASS 2A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT at Eureka Springs Today GAME 1 1st-1 Flippin vs. 4th-4 Hackett (G), 4 p.m. GAME 2 1st-1 Flippin vs. 4th-4 Danville (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-4 Danville vs. 4th-1 Yellville-Summit (G), 7 p.m. GAME 4 1st-4 Lavaca vs. 4th-1 Decatur (B), 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 5 2nd-4 Mountainburg vs. 3rd-1 Eureka Springs (G), 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-4 Hector vs 3rd-1 Cotter (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 7 2nd-1 Cotter vs. 3rd-4 Hector (G), 7 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-1 Yellville-Summit vs. 3rd-4 Hackett (B), 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner (G), 4 p.m. GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner (G), 7 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Girls third-place game, noon GAME 14 Boys third-place game, 1:30 p.m. GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m. GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m. CLASS 1A REGION 1 TOURNAMENT at Alpena Today GAME 1 1st-1 Alpena vs. 4th-4 St. Paul (G), 4 p.m. GAME 2 1st-1 The New School vs. 4th-4 Mulberry/Pleasant View (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-4 Western Yell County vs. 4th-1 Deer (G), 7 p.m. GAME 4 1st-4 County Line vs. 4th-1 Alpena (B), 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 5 2nd-4 County Line vs. 3rd-1 Jasper (G), 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-4 Scranton vs. 3rd-1 Kingston (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 7 2nd-1 Kingston vs. 3rd-4 Scranton (G), 7 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-1 Jasper vs. 3rd-4 Future School-FS (B), 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner (G), 4 p.m. GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner (G), 7 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Girls third-place game, noon GAME 14 Boys third-place game, 1:30 p.m. GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m. GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m. CLASS 1A REGION 2 TOURNAMENT at Hillcrest Today GAME 1 1st-2 Viola vs. 4th-3 Armorel (G) 4 p.m. GAME 2 1st-2 Izard County vs. 4th-3 Crowley’s Ridge Academy (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-3 Mammoth Spring vs. 4th-2 Lead Hill (G), 7 p.m. GAME 4 1st-3 Hillcrest vs. 4th-2 Omaha (B), 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 5 2nd-3 Hillcrest vs. 3rd-2 Western Grove (G), 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-3 Ridgefield Christian vs. 3rd-2 Viola (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 7 2nd-2 Norfork vs. 3rd-3 Maynard (G), 7 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-2 Western Grove vs. 3rd-3 Mammoth Spring (B), 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner (G), 4 p.m. GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner (B), 5:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner (G), 7 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner (B), 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Girls third-place game, noon GAME 14 Boys third-place game, 1:30 p.m. GAME 15 Girls championship, 6 p.m. GAME 16 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

