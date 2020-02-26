Elizabeth Warren set to visit Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday primary vote

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the First in the South Dinner, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Central Arkansas this weekend for a “town hall” event, according to a news release.

Doors will open at North Shore Riverwalk Park in North Little Rock at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the release, and the event is set to start at 1 p.m.

Her visit will come just days before Arkansans cast their votes in the primary Tuesday, alongside 13 other states.

Candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Central Arkansas on Sunday for a public event.

Candidate and former mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg, who has already visited Arkansas twice since declaring his candidacy, is scheduled to make a third appearance Thursday in Northwest Arkansas.