Quickley scores 30 as No. 8 Kentucky downs Texas A&M 69-60

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots a 3-point basket as Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.

Kentucky (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) was up by 13 and the Aggies hadn't made a field goal in more than eight minutes when Quenton Jackson ended the drought with a dunk with about 6 minutes to go. That was the start of a 8-2 run by Texas A&M that cut the lead to 57-50 with about 4 minutes left.

Quickley ended the run with a jump shot and hit another 3-pointer after a free throw from Josh Nebo to make it 62-51 with about 90 seconds left to secure the victory.

Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. The Aggies have lost nine straight games to ranked opponents, with their last win against a team in the Top 25 coming on March 18, 2018, when they beat No. 10 North Carolina.

The Wildcats were up by 14 after a 3-point play by Ashton Hagans early in the second half. Texas A&M scored the next eight points, with five from Nebo, to cut the lead to 44-38 with about 14 minutes remaining.

It was Quickley who got the Wildcats going again, making 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the lead to 50-38 about a minute later. Texas A&M's offense went cold after that and the Aggies managed just four free throws until Jackson's dunk with six minutes left.

Quickley, who was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week for his work last week, continued his surge Tuesday by outdoing his previous career high of the five 3-pointers he made against Alabama on Jan. 11. It's his third straight game with 20 points or more and his 17th in a row with at least 10.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 85,

KANSAS STATE 66

Matt Mayer scored 19 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the No. 2 Bears quickly recovered from their first Big 12 loss, beating Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The Bears (25-2, 14-1 Big

12) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes and never trailed. That came three days after losing at home to now-No. 1 Kansas, a 64-61 setback at home that ended their conference-record 23-game winning streak and their five-week run as the nation’s top-ranked team.

Butler had a 3-pointer, two free throws and a fast-break jumper in his quick spurt, and finished with 16 points. Davion Mitchell had 14 points and 10 assists while MaCio Teague scored 13 points. Freddie Gillespie had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season.

Cartier Diarra had 19 points for Kansas State (9-19, 2-13), which is 0-8 in February and has lost its last eight road games overall. DaJuan Gordon had 12 points and Mike McGuirl scored 10.

NO. 4 DAYTON 66,

GEORGE MASON 55

Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as No. 4 Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.

Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and one of the leading candidates for National Player of the Year, scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10), who own the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games.

Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.

Dayton — the highest ranked team to ever play at George Mason — led for the entire first half but wasn’t able to shake George Mason. The Flyers led 30-25 at the break.

Mason scored the first five points of the second half and eventually took their its first lead of the game at 34-32 on Wilson’s jumper with 15:10 left.

WAKE FOREST 113,

NO. 7 DUKE 101, 2OT

Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke in double overtime.

Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay, sending them to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.

He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Childress made six of his last 10 shots and scored 13 points in the two overtimes. Isaiah Mucius came up with a dunk with 14.7 seconds left to finally punctuate a huge victory for Danny Manning’s club.

When it was over, Wake Forest fans stormed the court to celebrate their first win against Duke since March 2014. Childress got carried around the court on shoulders.

NO. 15 AUBURN 67,

MISSISSIPPI 58

Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Auburn withstood Mississippi’s rally attempts for a win.

The Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home.

Samir Doughty had 14 points and four assists but also had five turnovers. Okoro had 10 points in 27 minutes after Auburn dropped two games without him. He and Doughty both played the final minutes with four fouls.

The SEC’s leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss and KJ Buffen had 16 points and eight rebounds. Tyree shot just 3 of 19 from the field and scored five points below his season average.

Auburn made 5 of 6 free throws over the final minute to rebuild a safe cushion.

But Ole Miss kept answering when the Tigers carved out double-digit leads. Auburn built a 14-point lead in the first half that Ole Miss cut to 41-39 midway through the second on Tyree’s two free throws.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 78, NO. 18 IOWA 70

Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping No. 24 Michigan State rally to beat No. 18 Iowa.

The Spartan (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference, 11/2 games behind No. 9 Maryland, with their third win in four games.

The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth place, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks.

Iowa’s Luka Garza scored 20, Ryan Kriener had 18 points before fouling out late in the game and Connor McCaffery added 11 points.

Aaron Henry scored 17 points, one shy of his season high, for the Spartans.

Winston had only one point in the first half and Xavier Tillman did not score before halftime after going to the bench early in the game with two fouls.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 7 MARYLAND 88,

PURDUE 45

Stephanie Jones scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 7 Maryland stayed atop the Big Ten by pounding Purdue for its 13th consecutive victory.

The Terrapins (24-4, 15-2) are tied in first place with Northwestern, which kept pace with a victory at Ohio State. The co-leaders have one game left: Maryland is at Minnesota and Northwestern hosts Illinois.

If the Wildcats and Terps finish deadlocked, they share the title but Maryland gets the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament via a tiebreaker. Northwestern and the Terrapins split the season series, so the next criteria is head-to-head record against third-place Iowa (Maryland went 1-1, Northwestern 0-1).

Kaila Charles had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who haven’t lost since Jan. 9 at Iowa. Their last five victories have come by an average of 34.4 points.

NO. 14 NORTHWESTERN 69, OHIO STATE 55

Abi Scheid scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Lindsey Pulliam added 16 points and No. 14 Northwestern beat Ohio State to remain in first place in the Big Ten Conference.

Northwestern (25-3, 15-2) tied a program record for wins in a season with the 1978-79 team by winning at Ohio State for the first time since 2011. The Wildcats are 2-15 at Value City Arena.

Sydney Wood had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern. Pulliam banked in a running 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Northwestern a 56-45 lead.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (17-11, 10-7) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 23 PRINCETON 80,

PENN 44

Bella Alarie scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and No. 23 Princeton beat Pennsylvania.

Abby Meyers made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for Princeton (22-1, 10-0 Ivy League). The Tigers, who have won 18 consecutive games, clinched a berth in the conference tournament which begins March 14.

Maggie Connelly, Alarie and Meyers each hit a 3-pointer to close the first quarter and spark a 20-0 run that lasted nine minutes, 16 seconds and made it 32-8 when Mitchell made a layup with 3:46 left in the second quarter.

Sports on 02/26/2020