Snoop Dogg plans El Dorado concert

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:34 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Rapper Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Snoop Dogg, with "special guest" Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Murphy Arts District Amphitheater, 105 E. Locust St., El Dorado.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb 28. Visit eldomad.com/snoop. Prices are $55 for lawn seats (bring a blanket or low lawn chair) and $70-$100 in the amphitheater proper.

Snoop Dogg has previously performed at Little Rock's Riverfest and on the Fayetteville campus of the University of Arkansas.

