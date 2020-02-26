BASEBALL

Moore nets national prize

University of Arkansas freshman Robert Moore was selected Tuesday as the Perfect Game national player of the week after his performance in a four-game sweep of Gonzaga last weekend.

The second baseman from Leawood, Kan., hit .667 (8 of 12) with 4 runs and 9 RBI for the No. 5 Razorbacks. He also hit his first collegiate home run and a double, drove in at least two runs in all four games and made one of the weekend's top defensive plays with an underhand glove flip to retire a runner.

Moore, 17, is one of the youngest players in college baseball as an early enrollee and is the son of Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore. He was named SEC co-player of the week with Texas A&M second baseman Bryce Blaum on Monday.

He had a .750 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage against the Bulldogs while raising his batting average 292 points to .375.

Moore is the second Razorbacks during the first two weeks of the season to win a national honor, as right fielder Heston Kjerstad was named player of the week by Collegiate Baseball following the opening weekend for hitting four home runs and driving in 10 runs in a sweep of Eastern Illinois.

Moore and the Razorbacks face Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor this weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.

-- Tom Murphy

UALR catcher earns SBC honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock catcher Kale Emshoff was named hitter of the week in the Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday.

Emshoff went 9 for 17 in helping lead the Trojans to a 4-1 record last week. He went 4 for 4 in an 8-6 victory over Nicholls State with two home runs, including a game-winning shot in the 10th inning.

ASU wins at home

Arkansas State University scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth inning Tuesday to beat Mississippi Valley State 6-1 at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State jumped ahead on an RBI single by Ben Klutts, who later scored on a fielding error. After the Delta Devils scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning, the Red Wolves responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles by Karsen Reid and Liam Hicks, and Drew Tipton drove in a run when he reached on a fielder's choice. Reid added another RBI single in the fifth inning for ASU's final run.

Reid, Hicks, Klutts and Tyler Duncan each had two hits for the Red Wolves, who finished with 12 as a team. Right-hander Brandon Anderson (1-0) picked up the victory after allowing Mississippi Valley State's lone run on 1 hit with 2 walks and 13 strikeouts over 6 innings.

In other games involving state Division I teams, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock managed 7 hits Tuesday while committing 2 errors and stranding 7 base runners in a 9-1 loss to No. 17 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys took control of the game in the second inning, getting a two-run home run from Carson McCusker, a solo shot from Brock Mathis and an RBI single from Noah Sifrit. The Trojans scored their lone run in the third inning on an RBI double from Tucker Childers that scored Kale Emshoff. ... The University of Central Arkansas took an early 2-0 lead Tuesday, but committed 3 errors and stranded 12 base runners in an 8-5 loss to Memphis at FedEx Park in Memphis. The Bears led in the first inning on a two-run double by Hunter Hicks, but the Tigers took the lead for good in the second inning in which UCA's first error led to two runs. After Memphis added a run in the third to make it 5-2, UCA got a two-run double from Josh Ragan in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-4. But the Tigers got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Hunter Goodman and a bases-loaded walk to Chris Swanberg. ... Second baseman Jarficur Parker went 2 for 4 on Tuesday, including an RBI single in the third inning to score the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's lone run in a 2-1 loss to Wichita State at Eck Stadium in Wichita, Kan. The Shockers tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning on an RBI single by second baseman Jack Sigrist, then won the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on an RBI single by shortstop Cade Clemons.

FOOTBALL

Arkansas finalizes 2024 non-conference schedule

Arkansas has completed its 2024 football schedule with a game against Louisiana Tech.

The teams are scheduled to play Nov. 23, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Louisiana Tech joins Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Oklahoma State and Kent State as nonconference opponents on the Razorbacks' schedule that season.

Arkansas and Louisiana Tech last played in the 2016 season opener, a 21-20 victory by the Razorbacks that included a go-ahead touchdown on fourth down in the final seven minutes. Arkansas has won all four games it has played against the Bulldogs in a series that dates to 1901.

Louisiana Tech, a member of Conference USA, went 10-3, shared its division title and won a bowl game -- over Miami in the Independence Bowl -- for the sixth consecutive season in 2019. The Bulldogs are coached by Skip Holtz, a 1982 Fayetteville High School graduate who is the son of former Arkansas coach Lou Holtz.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU sweeps Sun Belt crowns

Arkansas State University's men's and women's teams won the Sun Belt Conference indoor titles in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday.

The men finished with 146 points, while Texas State was second with 95. The women had 138 points, while Troy was second with 89. UALR's men finished eighth with 30 points and the women finished 11th with 17 points.

Arkansas State's men were led by Bennett Pascoe, who won the mile in 4 minutes, 14.61 seconds after winning the 5,000 meters Monday night. Seth Waters won the 800 in 1:51.95. The 1,600 relay team of Jermie Walker, Darrian Lockett, Kobey Hill and Handre Jonker won in 3:16.57. Eron Carter was second in the weight throw at 63 feet, 4 3/4 inches and third in the shot put (51-6 1/2). Walker was second in the 400 (47.55) and third in the 200 (21.34).

The ASU women were led by Pauline Meyer, who won the mile (5:01.16) and was third in the 3,000 (9:45.48). Lauren Beauchamp won the pole vault (12-9 1/2). Evangelynn Harris was second in the shot put (49-8 1/4). Grace Flowers was second in the weight throw (63-4 3/4). Camryn Newton-Smith won the pentathlon with 4,701 points.

UALR'S men were led by Christian Matamoros, who finished second in the high jump at 6-11. The 1,600 relay team of Caleb Chevis, Phillip Anderson, Jalen Black and Elijah Wright finished second in 3:18.40.

Tricia Pearce led UALR's women by finishing second in the pole vault at 12-5 1/2.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU comes close in Texas

Arkansas State University finished second by two strokes to Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas.

Louisiana-Monroe shot a 861 for the 54-hole event, while the Red Wolves finished with an 863. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished eighth with a 878.

Individually, Zan Luka Stirn of Arkansas State finished runner-up to Sam Houston State's Noah Steele for the individual title. Steele shot a 207, while Luka Stirn finished at 211. ASU's Adam Thorp tied for fifth with a 213 and Marcel Rauch of UALR finished tied for 11th at 216.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech second in Texas

Arkansas Tech University finished second at the SEU Crosswind Gloves Invite in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Golden Suns shot a 593 for the 36-hole event, trailing West Texas A&M by 16 strokes. Southern Arkansas University was 12th with a 654 and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith was 15th with a 690.

Individually, Josie Roberson of Arkansas Tech finished tied for fifth with a 146. Jacqueline Klemm tied for 10th with a 149 and Bhenyapa Buranasiri tied for 12th with a 150. Mackenzy Turner of of Southern Arkansas tied for 32nd with a 156 and Ali Rodriguez of Arkansas-Fort Smith tied for 50th with a 161.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

