UAMS police investigate sexual assault report by patient

UAMS police are investigating a report of sexual assault made early Wednesday morning by a patient.

A 60-year-old woman told police a person came into her room and told her he was there “to take some blood,” according to a police report.

The report states he pulled down her clothes and touched her breast, rear and "between her legs."

He then left the room, and the woman called a nurse. Police responded around 3:50 a.m.

The woman described the person as a black male who stood about 5 foot 8 and weighed 160 pounds. She said he was wearing a blue zip-up jacket with white stripes, distressed jeans and a gray or brown beanie.

UAMS sent an alert out about the incident to all employees and students around 5:30 a.m., spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said police were unsure at that time whether the person was still in the building and wanted everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Taylor said authorities believe the individual went into UAMS through its main entrance and signed in under a false name. She said it is UAMS policy not to require an ID at sign-in, and that she did not know why that is the policy.

Police are unsure of how he left the building, she said, and authorities are reviewing surveillance footage.