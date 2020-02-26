UNDER THE RADAR: Fordyce’s Ja’Quez Cross

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Fordyce’s Ja’Quez Cross.

Class: 2021

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-10, 170

Interest: Louisiana Tech and in-state DII programs

Stats: As a junior, he finished with 58 catches for 975 yards and 14 touchdowns, 24 rushes for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, Cross totaled 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble.

Fordyce coach Tim Rodgers: “Very athletic player, smart and knows the game. Plus, he is not afraid to want the ball late in a game. Makes good grades. He has lots of confidence in himself - sometimes too much - but I like kids who want the ball.”