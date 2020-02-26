Virus hits U.S. soldier in S. Korea

A worker disinfects a subway train early today in Tehran as Iran’s Health Ministry reported 15 deaths out of 95 people infected nationwide. The government has suspended school and canceled soccer match- es. Officials also have requested the closure of major shrine cities, a call rejected or ignored by clerics. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

SEOUL, South Korea -- A U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea tested positive for the new coronavirus today, as the number of cases jumped in the southeastern city where the outbreak has clustered.

South Korea's disease-control agency said today that 134 of the 169 new cases were confirmed in Daegu, where the government has been mobilizing public-health tools to contain the virus. Another 19 cases were reported from the neighboring North Gyeongsang province towns.

The country now has 1,146 confirmed infections and has reported 11 fatalities from the virus, mostly at a hospital in the county of Cheongdo, near Daegu. Many of the cases have been tied to a Daegu church and authorities were tested its members.

The U.S. military said in a statement the 23-year-old soldier who tested positive was in self-quarantine at his off-base residence. He had been stationed in Camp Caroll in a town near Daegu, and visited Camp Walker in Daegu earlier this week.

The military said South Korean authorities and U.S. military health professionals tracing his contacts to determine if other people may have been exposed.

A 61-year-old widow of a U.S. service member living on the base in Daegu also has been infected. The two are the only known cases among people related to the thousands of U.S. troops stationed in the country.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier called for Americans to be prepared for the illness to spread there, adding new urgency to response efforts that had long focused on China and its Asian neighbors.

"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen -- and how many people in this country will have severe illness," Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said in a call with reporters Tuesday.

Chinese officials have reported a slowing in the number of new cases in recent days but it still has most of the world's more than 80,000 cases.

China reported another 406 cases of the virus today and 52 deaths, all of them in the Hubei province, raising the number of deaths in China to 2,752.

NEW OUTBREAKS

New outbreaks were being reported, however, in places as far away as Italy and Iran, France and Algeria, and Spain's Canary Islands.

Italy reported a 45% one-day increase in people infected with the virus as other countries in Europe recorded their first cases Tuesday.

Italian officials reported 11 deaths and 322 confirmed cases, 100 more than a day earlier. While the majority were concentrated in northern Italy, some of the new cases registered outside the country's two hard-hit regions, including three in Sicily, two in Tuscany and one in Liguria.

The tiny Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain counted 17 cases, including a school bus driver who had transported students as recently as Sunday.

The Health Ministry said 15 people in Iran have died out of 95 people infected nationwide.

The head of Iran's virus task force tested positive for the virus just a day after urging the public not to overreact about its spread. Iraj Harirchi posted a video online later, promising authorities would get the virus under control within weeks.

But a ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said it could take at least until the Persian New Year's holiday on March 20, or as long as late April, to contain the disease. "We don't expect a miracle in the short term," he said.

The outbreak of the virus in Iran prompted the government to request the closure of major shrines in cities like Qom, Mashhad and Shiraz, but Iran's powerful clerics have rejected or ignored the notices.

While the government has suspended school across much of Iran this week and canceled soccer matches and screenings at cinemas, the continued access to the shrines has raised questions about the government's willingness to respond decisively and rapidly to the virus, which has infected people in several cities and been confirmed in travelers from Iran in eight countries.

On Tuesday, a government official repeated a request for the shrines to be closed.

"At the moment we absolutely support the temporary closure of any type of human gathering, including tourist areas and pilgrimage sites," Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told The Associated Press.

Iraqi authorities on Monday closed the gold-domed shrine of Imam Ali, the revered seventh-century founder of the Shiite sect. The rare move came after a 22-year-old Iranian student was confirmed positive for the virus in the city of Najaf, marking the first case in Iraq.

The World Health Organization said the fatality rate for the new covid-19 illness was between 2% and 4% in Wuhan, the city where the illness was first detected late last year, and 0.7% elsewhere in China.

The reason for the discrepancy was partly because the disease hit Wuhan early and fast, when "people didn't know what we were dealing with, were learning how to treat this," Dr. Bruce Aylward, a WHO envoy who led a team just back from China, told reporters Tuesday.

At the beginning of the outbreak, "people were finding severe disease, that's why the alarm bell went off," Aylward said. But now with more aggressive testing, mild cases are being diagnosed and isolated.

In Italy's north, where more than 200 people were sickened, a dozen towns were sealed off. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza met in Rome with counterparts from bordering countries -- France, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia -- as well as with those from Germany and Croatia.

