W. Memphis boys thrive on balance

PARAGOULD -- The West Memphis boys placed four players in double figures in a 71-64 victory over Greene County Tech on Tuesday night.

Junior point guard Jordan Mitchell directed the West Memphis offense to team-high figures of 17 points and 5 assists, and senior guard Kylan Sykes made 4 three-pointers on his way to 16 points.

West Memphis (22-4, 12-1 5A-East) trailed just twice in the game, both times in the first half.

Greene County Tech (20-6, 8-5) led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and then 15-14 early in the second quarter after a fade-away jumper by senior center Cade Cancilla.

Sykes answered with a pair of three-pointers, and Mitchell knocked down a 12-foot jumper to boost the Blue Devils to a 34-23 lead midway through the quarter.

West Memphis led 39-30 at halftime and 52-49 after three quarters. Mitchell scored six of his points in the fourth quarter to help hold off the Eagles.

Blue Devils senior forward Chris Moore scored 12 points and hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with 2 blocks and 4 assists. Senior Akyrahn Hazley came off the bench to score 13 points for West Memphis.

Greene County Tech senior guard Zane Butler led all scorers with 24 points, and Cancilla pumped in 16 and Brendan Chambers added 10.

West Memphis committed a season-low seven turnovers and outrebounded Greene County Tech 30-18.

The Blue Devils also shot 53.2% from the field, making 25 of 47 attempts.

GIRLS

GREENE CO. TECH 70,

WEST MEMPHIS 56

Greene County Tech's girls used an 11-1 run to open the fourth quarter to break open the game en route to a victory against West Memphis.

The victory improves the Lady Eagles to 6-19 overall and 3-10 in the 5A-East Conference.

Coach Matt Dean's Lady Eagles spread the floor on offense and used it to fuel a 67.7% shooting percentage from the field on 23-of-34 shooting.

Greene County Tech ran out to a 15-9 lead after one quarter and then pushed that lead to 26-17 at halftime.

Tech offset a 24-19 rebounding deficit by also hitting 18 free throws on the night.

Although West Memphis' two leading scorers, senior Aryah Hazley and freshman Janiyah Tucker scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, the Greene County Tech defense shut down the rest of the Lady Devils' offense.

West Memphis falls to 21-6 overall and 10-3 in the 5A-East.

Sports on 02/26/2020