Woman charged after coronavirus claim causes Mayflower courtroom to be evacuated

A woman faces criminal charges after authorities say she claimed Wednesday in Faulkner County District Court in Mayflower to have been exposed to coronavirus.

Celia Hill faces charges of contempt of court and filing a false report, Mayflower police Lt. Wesley Tyra said.

Authorities said Hill told the court she may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, and the courtroom was evacuated, according to a department Facebook post.

The state Department of Health responded, and spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said Hill did not meet the criteria to be considered a person under investigation for the virus, as another person in Arkansas was in late January. That person was tested for the virus and results were negative.

Hill was not tested because she did not meet the investigation criteria, including recent travel to an area of concern, symptoms consistent with the illness and/or close contact with someone who was confirmed to have the virus.

Online court records show the new charges for Hill were added to an existing case in which she faces several misdemeanor drug charges.

Tyra said Hill was being taken to the Faulkner County jail as of 4 p.m. to be booked on the new charges.