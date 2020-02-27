The 2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show opens tomorrow, Friday, Feb.28

It was an awfully cold morning this morning, but it looks like spring in Barton Coliseum at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock,

for the 2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show.

There are some impressive garden displays.

From up above it looked like the floor was alive with activity

as designers were putting the final touches on their gardens

and the garden booths were arriving and setting up their wares.



There will be loads of plants to buy,

ideas for your own yards and gardens,

and all kinds of gadgets, yard art and more.



This year all of the booths and gardens are in Barton Coliseum,

while the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs flower show

and the How to educational sessions will be in the Arts and Crafts Building.

The show opens tomorrow and is open from 9-5 Friday and Saturday and is open from 10-3 on Sunday. Tickets are $10 and you can buy at the ticket windows before you enter.

Parking is free.



I hope to see you this weekend!