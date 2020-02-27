Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show opens tomorrow, Friday, Feb.28

by Janet Carson | Today at 1:24 p.m.

It was an awfully cold morning this morning, but it looks like spring in Barton Coliseum at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock,

for the 2020 Arkansas Flower & Garden Show.

There are some impressive garden displays.

From up above it looked like the floor was alive with activity

as designers were putting the final touches on their gardens

and the garden booths were arriving and setting up their wares.

There will be loads of plants to buy,

ideas for your own yards and gardens,

and all kinds of gadgets, yard art and more.

This year all of the booths and gardens are in Barton Coliseum,

while the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs flower show

and the How to educational sessions will be in the Arts and Crafts Building.

The show opens tomorrow and is open from 9-5 Friday and Saturday and is open from 10-3 on Sunday. Tickets are $10 and you can buy at the ticket windows before you enter.

Parking is free.

I hope to see you this weekend!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT