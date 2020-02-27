Elkins boys roll in 3A Region 1 tourney opener

WALDRON -- Elkins found itself behind early and Paxton Barnett found himself on the bench with a couple quick fouls Wednesday night at the Waldron Activity Center.

Those first-quarter trends changed quickly.

Barnett played through the foul trouble and the Elkins offense shot lights out. That allowed the Elks to pull away in a 59-31 victory against Mountain View in a first-round matchup at the Class 3A-1 Regional tournament.

Barnett finished with a team-high 18 points, and the Elks shot 19 of 27 (70 percent) from the floor in the game after the first quarter. That helped erase Mountain View's early 13-10 lead after a quarter of play.

"He got the early fouls, so we wanted to protect him a little bit," Elkins coach Jared Porter said of Barnett. "That limited his minutes a little in the first half. But he stayed aggressive after the early adversity. He always finds good shots and is efficient."

Barnett provided a dunk in the second quarter to give Elkins a 14-13 lead, and the team didn't look back after that while securing its 3A state tournament appearance with its 11th straight victory.

Elkins (27-3) outscored Mountain View 19-3 in the second quarter to take control of the game for a 29-16 halftime lead. The Elks made their initial four shots from the field and ended up making eight of 11 in the key second quarter.

"I thought we were pressing and didn't let our offense develop there early," Porter said. "They made some tough shots. We calmed down there and played well. We feel like we have the ability to score in bunches. Once we got in the flow, we starting clicking."

The offensive success for Elkins continued in the third quarter. The Elks outscored the Yellowjackets 14-6 in the third quarter to take a 43-22 lead into the final quarter.

Kain Johnson scored 16 for Elkins. Mountain View (11-15) got a team-high 9 points from Bryce Baird.

Mountain View^13^3^6^9^--^31

Elkins^10^19^14^16^--^59

Mountain View (11-15): Baird 9, Jackson 6, Scribner 6, Scroggins 5, Carlton 3, Robinson 2.

Elkins (27-3): Barnett 18, Johnson 16, Underdown 9, Perrenoud 7, Vaught 5, Andrews 2, Holland 2.

Valley Springs 69, Greenland 48

Valley Springs got off to a slow start but heated up quickly after that to pull away in a first-round matchup.

Valley Springs held just an 11-8 lead after the initial quarter of the game but increased its lead in every quarter after that. The Tigers held a 27-19 halftime edge then a 43-32 advantage after three quarters of play.

Valley Springs was led by Brock Lippe and Briley Saunier each scoring a game-high 18 points each. Isaac Ragland also chipped in with 11 for the Tigers.

Sage Austin scored a team-high 14 points for Greenland. Luke Osburn had 11 points and Carter Gobel added 10 points for the Pirates.

Girls

Charleston 44, Bergman 32

Charleston used some hot shooting in the third quarter behind the arc to break open a close first-round matchup.

The Lady Tigers held just a 16-15 lead at halftime but quickly added to their lead after that. Charleston outscored Bergman 18-4 in the third quarter to take a 34-19 edge into the fourth quarter.

Charleston made five 3-point baskets in the third quarter to spark its offense. Raegan Oldridge hit three and Payton Rucker made two of the shots behind the arc.

Bergman was able to cut the lead to 34-25 early in the fourth quarter by scoring the quarter's initial six points. Charleston was able to find its way after that to secure its spot in the state tournament, which it hosts, with the win.

Charleston's balanced offense was led by Oldridge finishing with a team-high 12 points, Baylee King finishing with 10, Rucker having 9 and Alexis Grandison adding 8.

Bergman got a game-high 14 points from freshman Madison Holt.

Valley Springs 73, Waldron 32

Valley Springs had its offense going early and often Wednesday to pull away in a first-round matchup.

Whitney Coffelt finished with a game-high 35, including having 21 of the team's 27 first-quarter points, to help gain the big early lead against hosting Waldron. Bethany Richardson also added 11 for the Lady Tigers.

Valley Springs (32-7) held a 47-14 halftime lead and then a 65-20 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Chelsea Stidman and Hailey Stidman each scored a team-high 11 points to lead the way for Waldron (12-20).

Preps Sports on 02/27/2020