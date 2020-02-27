Affidavit details teen's lament on lover's death

TEXARKANA -- An 18-year-old facing a manslaughter charge told investigators that pointing his assault-style rifle at his girlfriend was the "dumbest thing he'd ever done," according to an affidavit.

Kayden Shay May was initially charged with murder in the Feb. 20 shooting of his girlfriend, Abbigayle "Abby" Thacker, 18, in a camper they shared on South Mosely Road in Texarkana. Charges were later reduced to manslaughter.

May is currently free on bond.

In an interview with Texarkana detectives, May said he and Thacker had joked and teased one another about dinner after he left work that afternoon, according to the affidavit. May said he worked for Thacker's grandfather all day and had dropped off some tools before going home at about 4:30 p.m.

May told detectives that he had the rifle "out" and thought it was "clear of ammunition" when he took the safety off and fired the weapon as Thacker stood in front of the stove preparing food, the affidavit says.

"He admitted that putting the rifle on fire and pointing it at the victim was the dumbest thing he'd ever done," the affidavit states. "He stated he could not believe he shot and killed his girlfriend. He said he may have accidentally pulled the bolt back before he released the magazine, causing the round to be entered into the chamber."

May is scheduled to appear next month for a status hearing in Miller County Circuit Court.

Metro on 02/27/2020