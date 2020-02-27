Alice Walton to receive medal for contributions to arts, humanities

FILE PHOTO -- Alice Walton announces the new Whole Health Institute Jan. 15 during the Northwest Arkansas Council's winter meeting at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Walmart heiress Alice Walton has been chosen to be one of three recipients of the 2020 Getty Medal for her work in arts and health care, according to a news release.

The award recognizes contributions to the arts and humanities and is given by the Getty Trust. It will be presented in New York City in September, according to the release.

"Through her vast and generous philanthropy, Alice Walton has advanced our understanding and appreciation of American art, increased access to art in communities across the country and emphasized the importance of diversity on museum boards," said James Cuno, president of the J. Paul Getty Trust.

"Her work on behalf of both the arts and health care stems from her deep commitment to improving people's lives."

Walton, who is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, founded the Crystal Bridges American Art Museum in 2011. She is the chairwoman of the institution's board of directors in addition to being a board member of the Walton Family Foundation.

In January, Walton also announced the creation of the Whole Health Institute and Chopra Library, a new institute with the mission of changing the approach to health care nationwide.

Sculptor Martin Puryear and philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah were also chosen for the award this year.

The Getty Medal has been given to 14 individuals since 2013, according to the release.