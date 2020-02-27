Arkansas man dies after vehicle crashes into ditch along state highway

A Bismarck man died after his vehicle went into a ditch Wednesday in rural Hot Spring County, state police say.

James Mattingly, 63, was driving a Chevrolet east around 2:20 p.m. on Arkansas 84 when the vehicle left the road, according to a state police preliminary report.

The vehicle came to a rest in the bottom of the ditch. The report states Mattingly was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

It was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 66 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.