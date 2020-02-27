At The Post

DAY 20 of 57

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION Free for general admission; reserved seats $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Delta Downs, 4:55 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.

TALAMO HAVING STRONG MEET

So far, so good for jockey Joe Talamo.

After one-third of Oaklawn's scheduled 57-day meeting, Talamo is tied for third in the jockey standings with 13 victories and ranks second in purse earnings ($816,777). Talamo, 30, is riding regularly for the first time at Oaklawn after previously being based in southern California, where he earned an Eclipse Award as the country's outstanding apprentice in 2007.

"It's gone really good," Talamo said. "I couldn't be happier with my meet. I've ridden some really good horses, riding for some really good outfits. Everything's going good. I just keep working hard, plugging along and, hopefully, we can keep it going."

Among the horses Talamo has ridden are Grade I winner Whitmore for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs, Grade I winner Knicks Go for trainer Brad Cox, Grade II winner Bravazo for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, Grade III winner Lone Sailor for trainer Tom Amoss and Grade III winner Remembering Rita for trainer Doug Anderson of Hot Springs. Talamo also won the Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies aboard unbeaten Ring Leader for trainer Mac Robertson.

Only defending champion David Cohen (110) and six-time Oaklawn leader Ricardo Santana Jr. (102) have had more mounts at the meet than Talamo (88). Cohen and Santana each have a meet-high 20 victories.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 02/27/2020