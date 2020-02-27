Attempt to hit officer cited in man's arrest

HOT SPRINGS -- A Little Rock man was arrested late Tuesday after trying to hit a Hot Springs police officer and threatening to shoot him after the discovery of a gas leak at a residence, authorities said.

Miguel Devon Whitmore, 28, who lists a Little Rock address, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. and charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening, punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Whitmore was being held in lieu of a $4,500 bond.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call regarding a utility problem. Officer Anthony Larkin noted there was a tank leaking gas.

Larkin was blocking traffic from coming down the street when he was informed by a firefighter that there was a man standing near the tank smoking a cigarette, the affidavit said.

Larkin approached the man, identified as Whitmore, and told him he needed to leave.

Larkin noted that he followed the man, and suddenly Whitmore stopped walking.

Larkin told him to put down a bag he was carrying, according to the affidavit. Whitmore refused, so Larkin tried to take him into custody, the affidavit said. Larkin said Whitmore then "attempted to punch me in the face."

Larkin pulled out his stun gun and ordered Whitmore to get on the ground, but the man refused and said, "You're gonna get a bullet in the face," as he began reaching for his waistband area, the affidavit said. Larkin then deployed his stun gun, according to the affidavit.

Metro on 02/27/2020