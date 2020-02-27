Australian, Israeli officials talk about extradition of sex-abuse suspect

Israel's President Reuvin Rivlin, left, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison meet at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Rivlin and Morrison discussed an extradition request for a former school principal whose alleged abuse of Australian school girls has cast a shadow over the Israeli leader's visit. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's prime minister and Israel's president discussed Wednesday an extradition request for a former principal who is accused of abusing dozens of Australian schoolgirls.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Reuven Rivlin discussed their "strong commitment to seeing justice" in the case of the former principal, Malka Leifer, during a meeting at Parliament House, officials said.

An opposition lawmaker said Rivlin had offered to intervene in the case if progress is not made in court this week.

Leifer has been fighting extradition from Israel for six years, and the legal wrangle to take her to court in Australia has caused a diplomatic strain between the allies.

Rivlin has been criticized for declining an invitation to meet three of the accusers during his visit this week to Melbourne, where Leifer was the principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school until 2008.

Lawmaker Josh Burns, who represents an electorate where the three accusers -- sisters Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper -- live, said he raised their plight when Rivlin held a meeting with senior opposition lawmakers.

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual abuse, but the siblings have spoken publicly about their allegations.

"I was pleased that President Rivlin advised me that if hearings scheduled this week do not see this matter progress towards Malka Leifer being extradited to Australia, he will personally meet with the Chief Justice of Israel to discuss how this matter can be expedited," Burns said in a statement, referring to Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, who is also known colloquially as the chief justice.

"This matter has dragged on far too long. These victims deserve justice and I will continue to fight until Malka Leifer is back in Australia facing trial," Burns added.

Rivlin's office did not immediately respond to a request for details of any actions regarding the case he had taken during his visit to Australia.

Erlich wrote in a letter to Rivlin through the Israeli Embassy in Australia after the president declined to meet the siblings, "We did not wish to ask you to interfere with the judicial process, only that you use your authority to ensure this case ends in a timely manner."

Neither Morrison nor Rivlin mentioned the case during brief public comments they made in Canberra, Australia's capital, before their bilateral meeting.

Australia requested Leifer's extradition in 2014 on 74 charges of child sex abuse and more than 60 Israeli court hearings have followed.

The Jerusalem District Court last month granted Leifer's attorneys' request to review a psychiatrists' ruling that she is fit to stand trial for extradition.

