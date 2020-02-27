JOHN BRUMMETT: Choice of principles or party

Barbara Webb is running to be a Republican justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court.

If you elect her, she'll do Republican judging, meaning things pro-business, pro-wealth and anti-little guy.

It will be like what the state Chamber of Commerce lobbyist said.

He declared that electing Webb would be cheaper than trying to pass a constitutional amendment for so-called tort reform. Such an amendment would put a cap on how much money a jury would be allowed to award a little guy when he sues for being maimed by the big guy.

It would limit human worth. It would assist people with a lot of money because they could count on keeping more of what they have plenty of. Mainly, it would be a budgeting convenience.

Morgan "Chip" Welch, the other candidate, is an old Democratic contributor, from back when he was one of the state's better trial lawyers. This was before he was a circuit judge in Pulaski County.

He quit making such contributions because judges aren't supposed to do that--although Webb, as an appointed circuit judge briefly in Saline County, bought tickets to a Republican event. That's because she was on a date with her husband, who is chairman of the state Republican Party.

Welch is not running to be a Democratic justice on the Supreme Court. That's either a matter of principle because he believes justice should be independent or a matter of practicality because he understands that Arkansas is in a confirmed Republican state of mind, or both.

He would say, I suspect, that it's a matter of constitutionality, considering that there is this silly constitutional amendment saying these Supreme Court justice races should be ... get this ... "nonpartisan."

We've interpreted that on the reigning Republican side to mean that the Republican candidate may be identified as such and underwritten by Republican contributions that are used to attack non-Republican candidates just so long as the Republican candidate does not directly mouth the phrase "I am the Republican candidate."

Webb desperately needs you to know the blatantly obvious thing she can't directly mouth. That's because "R's" win elections in Arkansas just for being "R's."

Republican identification is further and especially important to Webb because the other substantive factor in our electing Supreme Court justices--and I say substantive in the most sarcastic way possible--is that people tend to vote for the candidate who appears on the ballot with "Judge" before his or name.

Welch, being a sitting judge, will have that advantage. He's the one who'll be on the ballot as "Judge." Webb, a state Workers Compensation Commission bureaucrat who was formerly and only briefly an Asa Hutchinson-appointed circuit judge, will not.

Disadvantaged on one of the superficially silly determinants, she relies wholly on the other, you see.

A national Republican political action group has ridden to her rescue. It is pouring hundreds of thousands of darkened dollars into Arkansas to promote Webb on the basis that she, as a judge, will not put up with all this Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez socialism stuff.

Absent her election, socialism presumably would rage within the Arkansas Supreme Court although that seven-member group is Republican already.

Just know this much: If you have a hankering to take an appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court to get us turned into socialists, then you won't be getting any help from a Justice Barbara Webb. No sir.

So you need to commit to memory that Welch is the Republican.

No, wait. I may have mistyped that. These names are frustratingly similar. It's easy to get confused about which is the one who would take the front line against socialists and be cheaper for rich people than tort reform. Is it Chip Webb or Barbara Welch?

Seriously, and once more, and with feeling: We ought to stop this outrageous charade.

A special commission with participation by the Bar Association ought to rate and recommend meritorious appellate-judge prospects, then the governor should nominate from those recommendations, then the Senate should confirm nominees after hearings, and then, after a single term, the judges should stand alone for up-or-down continuation on the court if they wish to continue.

It wouldn't take politics out of the system. It would take quite a bit of the bull-bleep out of it, though.

Meantime, just remember: The one whose last name starts with "W" is the judge. Or the Republican. Or one of the other. But not both. I think.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 02/27/2020