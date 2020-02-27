City directors hear options for downtown truck traffic

Fort Smith Ward 1 Director Keith Lau (left) speaks with James Arbuckle of Halff Associates Inc. after the Fort Smith Board of Directors study session Tuesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

FORT SMITH -- A consultant recommends creating an alternative truck route as a way to ease traffic congestion in the downtown area of Arkansas' second-largest city.

James Arbuckle of the firm Halff Associates Inc. in Little Rock presented seven options to the Fort Smith Board of Directors. He provided short-term, midterm and long-term recommendations to improve the traffic flow.

A short-term plan, which would take 12-18 months to implement, would cost about $275,000. The midterm plan would take 24-36 months and cost about $600,000. The long-term plan, estimated at about $5.8 million, would take 3-5 years.

The firm studied the downtown area for more than a year and presented its final report to the board Tuesday.

The Board of Directors plans to discuss the downtown traffic and truck study at a later date.

City Engineering Department Director Stan Snodgrass said in a memo that the recommendations stemmed from the Propelling Downtown Forward plan to study traffic in the downtown area and evaluate alternatives to mitigate truck traffic. Halff Associates was chosen to complete the study, with the work being conducted throughout most of 2019.

Snodgrass said the Board of Directors appointed a working group of city leaders, transportation stakeholders, and downtown business and property owners to review the truck routes and devise a plan. The working group served as a steering committee for the study.

Arbuckle said the project started in December 2018, with the working group holding a kickoff meeting on Dec. 17. That was followed by separate phases that included collecting data, conducting a needs assessment of study area conditions and community preferences, developing and studying alternative truck routes and corresponding transportation system improvements, and working toward a "preferred concept" to present to the board.

"Along the way, we had opportunity for public involvement, and then we also had two working group meetings, the second of which we presented alternatives for the group to digest," Arbuckle said.

Goals established at the onset of the project, Arbuckle said, included safety, developing a balanced solution that supports "the local business freight needs in the downtown area and the vibrancy and ongoing place-making efforts of downtown," promoting economic vitality, preserving downtown character, and aligning with other applicable federal, state and metropolitan planning goals.

Arbuckle said seven alternatives for the downtown Fort Smith truck routes were developed, of which three were evaluated. Among these three, one called the "5th Street to Kelley Highway Alternative" received the highest score during the evaluation process. The study states that this alternative would utilize the existing Arkansas 255, or Wheeler Avenue, truck route south of U.S. 64, or Garrison Avenue.

North of U.S. 64, the study states, the alignment follows Fifth Street, shifts to Fourth Street between A and B streets, and continues along Fourth Street until it intersects with the future Kelley Highway. From there, trucks could travel east along Kelley Highway to U.S. 71B, or Midland Boulevard, and tie into the existing truck route that connects to Interstate 540. Trucks traveling west on Kelley Highway could connect with the existing Arkansas 255 truck route that runs north-south along Riverfront Drive north of Kelley Highway.

The study states that this alternative would require, in addition to other things, that Kelley Highway between P Street and Midland Boulevard be designated as a local truck route and that the portion of Kelley Highway between Fourth Street and Riverfront Drive be designated as Arkansas 255.

Among the recommendations of this alternative would be that the portion of the Arkansas 255 truck route that runs along Riverfront Drive south of Kelley Highway and traverses the one-way pairs along A and B streets be removed from the truck route and the Arkansas Department of Transportation highway system. The local truck route using Fifth and Division streets would also be removed.

State Desk on 02/27/2020