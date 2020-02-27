Concern growing for drug supply

The Food and Drug Administration is stepping up its monitoring of the drug supply for potential shortages, including 20 products that are seen as being at risk because of the coronavirus outbreak that has shut down parts of China, and it's raising concerns about the U.S.' convoluted and highly outsourced pharmaceutical supply chain.

The outbreak highlights a growing vulnerability. Not only are many medications used in the United States manufactured overseas, but critical ingredients -- and the chemicals used to make them -- are overwhelmingly made in China, India and other countries. The supply chain's roots now run so deep that it's difficult to fully anticipate where critical shortages could emerge.

A global outbreak of the covid-19 virus means more patients will rely on antibiotics to fight off pneumonia and other respiratory infections that can accompany the virus.

The coronavirus threat may lead governments to consider stockpiling vital medications such as antibiotics for these kinds of outbreaks and boosting development of new treatments, which have lagged because they are not profitable for drugmakers. Companies such as Novartis AG have already stopped antibiotic research, and Achaogen and Aradigm Corp. have declared bankruptcy.

There are no known drug shortages right now, but the Food and Drug Administration is aware of the potential risks and is monitoring the situation closely, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Tuesday. The coronavirus threat in the U.S. still remains low, officials stressed.

The most immediate threat is that the outbreak in China will disrupt the supply of the components necessary to produce antibiotics. The pipeline is already tight even without a pandemic, said James Johnson, a professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota and a staff physician at the Department of Veterans Affairs' Minneapolis medical center.

"When the infrastructure starts crumbling, then the already challenged supply for all these things that we depend on for current high-tech medicine are not going to be reliably present," he said. "So then suddenly we could see a big shortage of even boring, old-fashioned antibiotics, let alone newfangled fancy ones."

An analysis of the pipeline for developing drugs to prevent infection is long overdue, Amesh Adalja, who specializes in infectious diseases and critical care at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, wrote in an email. Supply chains for vital drugs like antibiotics need built-in redundancies to prevent one disruption from halting production.

Rosemary Gibson, author of the book China Rx and a senior adviser at the Hastings Center, a bioethics think tank, said China has a "global choke hold" on the chemical components that make up key ingredients.

"In the age of a few clicks in a keyboard and items get delivered, we overlook where products come from and the components to make them," she said. "We are dependent on others, and they will keep medicines for their own people."

An FDA spokeswoman said the agency has contacted 180 China-based prescription-drug manufacturers asking them to evaluate their supply chains and remind them they're required to notify the FDA of any coming disruptions. Many U.S. drug companies buy Chinese-made active pharmaceutical ingredients in bulk, insulating themselves against a supply disruption for weeks, months or even a year.

The 20 products that the agency is watching especially closely use raw materials that all come from China, the FDA said.

With the course of the outbreak unpredictable, and information scarce on when Chinese factories will resume normal operations, Hahn warned that "the outbreak will likely impact the medical product supply chain, including potential disruptions to supply or shortages of critical medical products" in the United States.

The drug supply chain is opaque and complex -- for the most part, consumers and even hospitals can't find out where their drugs or the ingredients that go into them are made. Even the FDA has acknowledged that it doesn't know how many drug ingredients are being shipped from China.

"We cannot determine with any precision the volume of API [active pharmaceutical ingredients] that China is actually producing, or the volume ... entering the U.S. market," Janet Woodcock, director of FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told Congress last fall.

The agency does track where factories are, and it reported last year that about 14% of the facilities that make active pharmaceutical ingredients are in China.

The number of factories situated in China has risen sharply in recent years because of low-cost labor, less stringent environmental regulations and the need for large factory sites, Woodcock told Congress.

Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb, at a recent hearing about U.S. preparedness for pandemics, warned not only about U.S. reliance on the active ingredients in drugs but also on their chemical precursors -- "lower margin, low-technology starting materials and components that over time have become sole sourced in China." Many of these materials are made in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of coronavirus, he said.

"We may not even be aware of the full scope of these vulnerabilities," he added. "In many cases, we don't have established systems for tracking down to the level of these components."

There are 44 pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Hubei that are approved by the FDA or its European counterpart to make products for the highly regulated U.S. and European Union markets, according to Fiona Barry, associate editor of PharmSource, which is owned by GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Of those, 35 produce active pharmaceutical ingredients, five make finished-dose drugs and four manufacture both.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie McGinley and Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post and by Jeannie Baumann of Bloomberg News.

