Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (left) walks Wednesday with Catalan regional President Quim Torra at the Moncloa palace in Madrid. (AP/Bernat Armangue)

Leaders in Spain, Catalonia begin talks

MADRID -- Spain's prime minister and the leader of Catalonia opened formal talks Wednesday in hopes of resolving the political crisis provoked by the region's separatist movement.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and members of his government were hosting Catalan regional chief Quim Torra and his delegation in Madrid's Moncloa Palace, the seat of Spain's Government.

No major breakthrough was expected from the meeting.

"Today we will initiate our talks, and the way forward is going to be difficult, complex and long," Sanchez said Wednesday before the meeting.

Torra had insisted that he would repeat his demands for Catalonia to be allowed to hold a referendum on independence and for the release of nine separatist leaders who are serving prison sentences for their roles in an illegal 2017 secession attempt.

Sanchez has promised that his government won't consider an independence vote for the region. He has said he instead will focus on improving the relations between Spain and the restive region, while also decreasing tensions in Catalonia.

Polls and the most recent election results indicate that roughly 50% of the 7.5 million residents of northeastern Catalonia are in favor of secession.

Court overturns assisted-suicide ban

BERLIN -- Germany's highest court Wednesday overturned a ban on medically assisted suicide, adding to a long-simmering debate about physician-assisted suicide and the role of professionals in end-of-life decisions in a country with Nazi ties to the practice.

The Federal Constitutional Court found that the right to die "includes the freedom to take one's life and to rely on the voluntary help of another person," according to the judgment handed down in Karlsruhe.

The case centered on a paragraph in the German criminal law, in place since 2015, that forbade professionally assisted suicide and made it punishable by a fine or up to three years in jail. The law allowed assisted suicides for "altruistic motives" but forbade people from offering it to someone else "on business terms."

Passive help in suicides -- providing the means for a terminally or gravely ill patient to take his own life -- is legal but heavily regulated.

The ruling Wednesday came in a lawsuit filed by a group of doctors, patients and proponents who argued that the 2015 measure effectively infringed on their constitutional right to make decisions about their own lives.

The issue is especially contentious in a country where the Nazis -- who sent millions to their deaths in concentration camps during World War II -- used euthanasia as public policy to kill hundreds of thousands of disabled people.

Bus fall kills 24 people in wedding party

NEW DELHI -- A bus carrying members of a wedding party plunged into a river in western India on Wednesday, killing at least 24 people, police said.

The driver lost control of the bus after one of its tires burst as it was traveling on a highway, police officer Rajendra Kumar said.

Five survivors were hospitalized with injuries, he said.

The accident happened near Kota in Rajasthan state, about 310 miles south of New Delhi.

Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India's roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles crowded with passengers.

In September 2018, a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple plunged off a road and killed at least 55 people.

Ethiopia to sit out Nile dam project talks

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopia will skip the latest round of U.S.-brokered talks this week on a disputed Nile dam project with Egypt and Sudan, the country's water ministry announced Wednesday.

A final deal on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam had been expected this month, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during his Ethiopia visit last week that an agreement now might take months as "a great deal of work remains."

The dispute over what will be Africa's largest hydroelectric dam pits Ethiopia's desire to pull millions out of poverty against Egypt's concerns over a critical water supply.

Ethiopia will skip the talks in Washington today and Friday "because the country's delegation hasn't concluded its consultation with relevant stakeholders," the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy said on its Facebook page.

The announcement came amid concerns in Ethiopia that its delegation has been pressured by the U.S. to reach a deal on a $4.6 billion dam that is nearing completion. The U.S. became involved in the talks after Egypt's invitation.

Responding to Ethiopia's decision to sit out this week's meeting, Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Hafez, asserted that Egypt remained "committed to the negotiation track ... according to what was agreed upon by the three countries."

Egypt wants the dam to be filled more slowly to reduce restrictions on the flow of the Nile.

Ethiopia says the dam is needed to provide electricity for development. In January, it announced that it will start filling the dam, now more than 70% complete, in July at the start of the rainy season.

