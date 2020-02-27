Deaths from flu rise by 9 in state

Nine more Arkansans died of the flu within the past week, raising the state's toll in the current season to 65, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The latest deaths are those of four people age 65 or older, four people age 45-64 and one who was 25-44.

The others who have died this season include one child or teenager age 5-18, six people age 25-44, 17 people age 45-64 and 32 who were 65 or older.

Despite the increase in reported deaths, hospitals reported that the percentage of patients visiting emergency rooms with flu-like symptoms dropped during the week that ended Saturday, for the second week in a row.

The percentage of such patients visiting doctor offices also decreased after a slight increase a week earlier.

The flu season generally runs October through May.

The number of deaths so far this season is almost double the 38 that had been reported at about this point in the previous season.

A total of 120 flu-related deaths were reported by the time that season ended last spring.

The Health Department said Wednesday that the flu has caused at least 41 schools or school districts to briefly close this season, an increase of three closings from a week earlier.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that doctors had reported a decrease in the percentage of their patients who had flu-like symptoms during the week that ended Feb. 15.

The percentage remained high enough in Arkansas and 43 other states that the states were still considered to have a high level of flu activity.

Metro on 02/27/2020