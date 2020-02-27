Election official: Wrong race listed on some Jefferson County Dem ballots

PINE BLUFF — The Jefferson County clerk's office learned that an incorrect Senate race was on some Democratic ballots, Election Commissioner Stuart "Stu" Soffer said in an email Thursday.

According to Soffer, the clerk's office notified him just before noon today that some Democratic ballots that were supposed to list the District 27 State Senate race had listed the District 25 State Senate race instead.

The error affects precincts 221, 222, 223 and 224. The county has more than 170 precincts. According to an email from Soffer, the clerk's office will reach out to every absentee ballot voter in those precincts and mail them a supplemental Senate District 27 ballot. The election commission will count absentee ballots from the four districts by hand to ensure no votes cast in the wrong race are counted. The supplemental ballots will be counted once received. Up until the discrepancy was discovered, at least 139 voters from these four precincts had early voted.

Tiffany Lowery, chief deputy clerk in the County Clerk's office, said she could not say for certain what the disposition of the votes that were cast in the wrong race would be.

"I'm not sure what they will count," Lowery said. "That's a question for the Election Commission. It was their oversight. Once it was caught we brought it to their attention and they put a plan in place to try to correct it."

Lowery said the figure of 139 voters that was given to the Election Commision may go slightly higher.

"But of course, there wasn't a process in place so that number could be a little higher," she said. "We're just not sure at the moment."

The race for District 25 features state Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff and former state Rep. Efrem Elliott of White Hall. The winner of the primary election is unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election. Senate District 25 includes parts of Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monroe and Phillips counties.

The race for the Democratic nominee for District 27 features Keidre Burrell and Garry L. Smith. The winner faces incumbent Trent Garner, a Republican. District 27 is made up of Calhoun County and parts of Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, Ouachita and Union Counties.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.