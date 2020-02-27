Fort Smith board approves fund shifts to upgrade parks

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors gave the go-ahead on rearranging the allocation of tax money for park improvements.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the board approved an ordinance amending the five-year capital improvement plan for the city Parks and Recreation Department that utilizes a one-eighth percent sales and use tax. The plan goes from 2020 through 2024. Fort Smith residents voted on and approved the tax in 2012 with a sunset date of October 2022.

City Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert explained in a memo that the amendment adds money to provide funds to match private contributions for certain projects. This includes the Kelley Park Ballfields turf project, the Riverfront Drive Skate and Bike Park phase II project, and the soft surface trail project at McClure Amphitheater.

Funding for the resurfacing of basketball courts at Wilson Park, a project that Reinert described in his memo as "much needed and heavily endorsed by the Mayor and our basketball community" was also added to the capital improvement plan, with the funds being redirected from the "Neighborhood Parks" allocations in the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. A total of $300,000 has been designated for this project in the 2020 fiscal year, according to the revised plan.

However, these changes to the plan were not free from criticism. Madeline Marquette of the city Parks and Recreation Commission told the board that the commission had never seen the amended plan, with it being "totally new" to the commission. Reinert confirmed to Ward 2 Director Andre Good that the commission had not reviewed it.

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau asked City Administrator Carl Geffken to provide an overview of the urgency to amend the capital improvement plan. Among the reasons Geffken gave for why the city needed to bring the plan before the board for approval at that point was so it could secure funding from the private sector.

"... The donors that are a majority of the private sector donation for the phase II of the Riverfront Drive Skate and Bike Park, they have a deadline coming up to show that we have the money raised, and that's the end of next month," Geffken said. "So should we have missed that, then the private sector funding would have evaporated."

Reinert pointed to the time constraints to work on the amended plan when asked by At-Large Position 5 Director Robyn Dawson about the rationalization behind these changes not being brought up during the parks commission's last meeting. According to him, there was not even time to call a special meeting of the commission.

The directors voted 6-1 to pass the ordinance, with Dawson being the one who voted against it.

In a summary of changes to the capital improvement plan, Reinert said the board of directors passed an ordinance during its Dec. 17 meeting to amend the plan to designate $250,000 for artificial turf installation at the Kelley Park Ballfields.

The board authorized Mayor George McGill to execute a contract for an amount not to exceed $551,250 with United Turf and Track for the project during its Jan. 21 meeting. In addition, a $56,000 contract for design services was entered into with Frontier Engineering, Inc., and another $20,000 contract for construction observation is being prepared.

Reinert said the cost for this project, which is reflected in fiscal year 2020 in the revised plan, totals $627,250. Of this amount, the private sector has raised $275,000, with the city to pay the remaining $352,250.

Phase II of the Riverfront Drive Skate and Bike Park, Reinert said, is a public-private partnership in which the city has received a commitment of up to $700,000 if it can raise or commit the same amount, noting the time sensitive nature of the project. The city executed a $40,000 contract with Frontier Engineering for the design of the project in January while construction observation services will be an additional expense, currently estimated at $50,000. The total allocation for this project is $590,000, which includes these expenses and has been added to the 2020 fiscal year.

Reinert also said Rod Coleman of ERC Holdings of Fort Smith presented to the city Parks and Recreation Commission a plan for a nonmotorized, off-road soft surface trail at McClure Amphitheater during its meetings in December and February. Coleman said ERC, along with the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, has committed to providing $60,000 for the project and requested the city consider contributing the same amount.

The parks commission, Reinert said, voted against supporting this request.

"City administration feel this project will provide additional amenities to the residents of the city," Reinert wrote.

"As a point of clarification, Mr. Coleman stated ERC would purchase a piece of property from the city for $60,000 under the terms that the city would then use that for the proposed trail. A separate $60,000 contribution from the city will be needed for the project, which is reflected in FY20."

Reinert also provided information on other changes that were made to the original capital improvement plan to accommodate all of these projects. This included, in addition to others, the elimination of segments two and three of the Chaffee Crossing Trail System project, and the elimination of funding for phase II of Stagecoach Park, as well as the pushing out of other projects to later years in the plan.

State Desk on 02/27/2020