Fort Smith truck traffic study focus of session

Fort Smith Ward 1 Director Keith Lau (left) speaks with James Arbuckle of Halff Associates Inc. after the Fort Smith Board of Directors study session Tuesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

FORT SMITH -- A consultant recommends creating an alternative truck route as a way to ease traffic in the downtown area of Arkansas' second largest city.

James E. Arbuckle of Halff Associates in Little Rock presented seven options to city directors. He provided short-term, mid-term and long-term recommendations to improve traffic flow.

A short-term plan, which would span 12 to 18 months, would cost about $275,000. A mid-term plan would cover 24 to 36 months and cost about $600,000. A long-term plan, estimated at $5.8 million, would encompass three to five years.

The firm looked at the downtown area for more than a year and presented its report to the board Tuesday.

The Board of Directors will discuss the traffic study at a later date.

Stan Snodgrass, city engineering department director, said the project was based on recommendations from the Propelling Downtown Forward plan to study traffic and evaluate alternatives to mitigate truck traffic.

Snodgrass said the board appointed a working group of city leadership, transportation stakeholders, and downtown business and property owners to review downtown truck routes and recommend changes for the truck routes in downtown in the most efficient way possible. The group served as a steering committee for the study.

Arbuckle said the project started in December 2018 and included separate phases, including collecting data, doing a needs assessment, developing alternative truck routing and transportation system improvements, and working to a "preferred concept" before completing the study to present to the board.

"Along the way, we had opportunity for public involvement, and then we also had two working group meetings, the second of which we presented alternatives for the group to digest," Arbuckle said.

Goals established, Arbuckle said, included safety, developing a solution supporting "both the local business freight needs in the downtown area and the vibrancy and ongoing placemaking efforts of downtown," promoting economic vitality, preserving downtown character and aligning with federal, state and metropolitan planning goals.

Arbuckle said seven alternatives for the downtown truck routes were developed, of which three were evaluated. Among the three, one outlined in the study as the "5th Street to Kelley Highway Alternative," received the highest score during evaluation. The study states the alternative would use Arkansas 255, or Wheeler Avenue, truck route south of U.S. 64, or Garrison Avenue.

North of U.S. 64, the study states the alignment follows 5th Street, shifting to 4th Street between A and B streets, and continues following 4th Street until it intersects with the future Kelley Highway. Through this, trucks could travel east along Kelley Highway to U.S. 71B, or Midland Boulevard, tying to the truck route connecting to Interstate 540. Trucks looking to travel west on Kelley Highway could connect to Arkansas 255 truck route running north-south along Riverfront Drive north of Kelley Highway.

The study states the alternative would require Kelley Highway between P Street and Midland Boulevard be designated as a local truck route and the portion of Kelley Highway between 4th Street and Riverfront Drive be designated as Arkansas 255.

Among the recommendations of the alternative would be the portion of Arkansas 255's truck route along Riverfront Drive south of Kelley Highway and traverses the one-way pairs along A and B streets be removed from both the truck route and the Arkansas Department of Transportation highway system. The local truck route using 5th and Division streets would also be removed.

NW News on 02/27/2020