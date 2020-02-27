High school roundups

BOYS

COUNTY LINE 60, ALPENA 52 Tyler Duggar hit four three-pointers, finished with 22 points and the Indians (21-12) put down the Leopards (11-19) in the 1A Region 1 Tournament in Alpena. Kolbe Hicks paced Alpena with 17 points.

FLIPPIN 48, DANVILLE 45 Dale Smyser scored 25 points in leading the Bobcats (26-9) over the Little Johns (12-15) in the 2A-West Tournament in Eureka Springs. Danville was paced by Tarel Macon's 21 points.

IZARD COUNTY 70, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 24 Izard County (34-5) got 17 points from Isaac Jones and 13 from Dylan Tharp to help down the Falcons in the 1A-2 Tournament at Hillcrest High School. Jake Tillery scored 10 points for Crowley's Ridge.

MILLS 55, VALLEY VIEW 52 Caleb Allen scored 18 points as the Comets (23-3) edged the host Blazers (18-8) in the 4A-East Region Tournament. Connor Tinsley's 15 points led Valley View.

THE NEW SCHOOL 71, MULBERRY 36 Chase Ammons hit 3 three-pointers and finished with 19 points as The New School knocked off Mulberry in the 1A-1 Tournament. Filip Obradovic added 12 for the Cougars (34-1). John Wilmuth led Mulberry (16-15) with nine points.

GIRLS

ALPENA 66, ST. PAUL 32 Junior Alex Hill scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as the Lady Leopards (26-7) buried the Lady Saints (21-7) in the 1A-1 Tournament in Alpena. For St. Paul, Emily Burnett scored 16 points.

BATESVILLE 78, WYNNE 47 Izzy Higginbottom and Taylor Rush each had 16 points for Batesville (27-2) in the opening round of the 4A-East Regional at Valley View. Jalise Stewart added 14 points for the Lady Pioneers. Londyn McDaniel had 19 points and Shay Lewis contributed 10 for Wynne (14-14).

DANVILLE 53, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 20 Lydia Stanley led the Lady Little Johns (22-6) with 18 points in the victory over the Lady Panthers (11-16) in the 2A-West Tournament in Eureka Springs. Hally Rial added 11 for Danville.

EARLE 57, SALEM 29 Elaijha Brown scored 21 points and the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Greyhounds 25-11 in the middle two quarters to advance in the 2A-North Tournament in Clarendon. Colbi Maples added 16 and T'Asja Hughey 11 for Earle (27-5). Madison Sellars scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the first quarter for Salem (11-14).

FLIPPIN 42, HACKETT 31 Leah Still led the Lady Bobcats (19-15) with 12 points in a victory over the Lady Hornets (8-18) in the 2A-West Tournament in Eureka Springs. Emily Davenport and Allie Downs each added 11 for Flippin.

MAMMOTH SPRING 52, LEAD HILL 38 Getting 17 points from Terra Godwin, the Lady Bears (25-7) posted a victory over the Lady Tigers (24-17) in 1A Region 2 Tournament at Hillcrest High School. Shelby Vanginhoven added 12 for Mammoth Spring.

STAR CITY 48, BAUXITE 26 Janiya Johnson finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals to send Star City (27-0) to a rout in the 4A-South Regional at Crossett.

VIOLA 63, ARMOREL 27 Behind a game-high 19 points from A.J. McCandlis, the Lady Longhorns (34-2) earned a victory over the Lady Tigers in the 1A Region 2 Tournament at Hillcrest High School. Lindsey Browning added 18 points for Viola. Mayson Carr led Armorel (9-22) with 11 points.

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 48, DEER 39 Rachel Rodriquez and Lindsey Gillespie each scored 10 points as the Lady Wolverines (13-13) knocked out the Lady Antlers (8-25) in the 1A Region 1 Tournament in Alpena. Ashlynn Denniston led Deer with 15 points.

Sports on 02/27/2020