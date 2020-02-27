Hook shot saves Episcopal Collegiate

Episcopal Collegiate guard Avery Marsh (10) dribbles while being defended by Fountain Lake forward Emoree Martin during the Wildcats’ 44-43 victory over the Cobras on Wednesday at the 3A-2 regional tournament in Jessieville. Marsh hit a driving hook shot with 3.2 seconds left to put the Wildcats in the semifinals. (The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown)

JESSIEVILLE -- Avery Marsh didn't have her finest game Wednesday for Episcopal Collegiate, but one bucket was all it took for her to make history for the Lady Wildcats.

The sophomore guard hit a driving hook shot with 3.2 seconds left in the game to send Episcopal Collegiate to a thrilling 44-43 victory over Fountain Lake in the first round of the 3A-2 Regional Tournament at the Jessieville Sports Arena.

Marsh, who averaged 15 points during last week's run to the 3A-4 Conference title, finished with just nine points and took, but it was her final two that mattered the most to the Lady Wildcats.

"Come tournament time, win by one or win by 20, it don't matter," Episcopal Coach Micah Marsh said. "It's about moving on. We've got seven people, we had two hurt this game, one was sick and three had four fouls in the fourth quarter.

"It was like a perfect storm [Wednesday], but for some reason, our kids found a way to fight through it."

Freshman forward Riley Brady had 13 points and 7 rebounds, while sophomore forward Jalie Tritt finished with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for Episcopal Collegiate (23-6), which won its 13th game in a row and will play a state tournament game next week for the first time ever.

Junior guard Karli Bryant scored a game-high 14 points and senior forward Emoree Martin added 12 points for Fountain Lake (12-18), which seemingly had Episcopal Collegiate on the ropes in the fourth quarter after mounting a stirring rally.

The Lady Cobras trailed 34-28 after Lady Wildcats junior guard Samantha De Luca knocked down a jumper from just inside the three-point line with 6:13 remaining. But Bryant scored nine of the game's next 11 points, including a three-pointer from the wing with 5:07 left, to give Fountain Lake a 37-36 lead.

"This group's not gonna flinch," Fountain Lake Coach Chris Mungle said. "I don't care what the score is, I don't care what goes on. They're not gonna flinch until that final [horn] goes off."

Marsh, who didn't hit her first basket until the 3:44 mark of the third quarter, countered Bryant's basket with a three-pointer on the ensuing possession only to see Fountain Lake tie it at 39-39 on a pair of free throws from senior guard Jill Norman with 2:34 to go.

The lead would change hands three times over the next 2:20, with Norman's free throws putting the Lady Cobras ahead 43-42 with 14.8 seconds left. After a timeout, the Lady Wildcats inbounded the ball and worked it around the perimeter until it went to Marsh, who drove down the right side of the lane before lofting a shot just over the outstretched hands of a Fountain Lake defender.

Norman was able to give off a last-second shot near half-court, but it fell short just at the final buzzer.

The Lady Wildcats were only 2-of-8 shooting and didn't grab their first rebound until just over a minute remained. Episcopal Collegiate did lead twice in the second quarter, but Fountain Lake responded both times with either a basket or free throws. The Lady Cobras attempted just four shots in the quarter, but their aggressiveness inside led to fouls and subsequently, trips to the free-throw line where they went 6 of 12 to help seize a 19-18 lead at halftime.

"We knew coming in that Fountain Lake's record is no comparison to the type of team they have," Micah Marsh explained. "They're big, physical, well-coached, and they did a good job. They threw three or four defenses at us, and we had a hard time scoring.

"But in the end, we got a big turnover, made a couple of shots and got a couple of stops. At this time of the year, we'll take them however we can get them."

LAMAR 59, BAPTIST PREP 45

Senior guard Lakyn Sanders finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists as the Lady Warriors, the top seed from the 3A-4, advanced.

Junior guard Amber Brown added 16 points for Lamar (28-2), which closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run to break a 28-28 tie. The Lady Warriors hit 13 of 17 free throws in the fourth to stay out front.

Sophomore guard Hope Burnett scored 21 points and junior guard Katie Vaden had nine for Baptist Prep (18-13). The Lady Eagles were 15 of 45 (33.3%) compared to 19 of 48 (39.5%) for Lamar.

BOYS

MAYFLOWER 65, ATKINS 46

Senior guard Jaheim Cummings scored 23 of his game-high 32 points in the second half as Mayflower (20-8) dominated from the second quarter on to beat the No. 1 seed from the 3A-4 Conference.

Junior forward Braxtyn McCuin had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks and senior guard Zak Fugatt added 10 points for the Eagles, who outscored the Red Devils 36-16 in the second and third quarters. Mayflower hit 19 of 29 shots in the second half to build a big lead.

Junior guard Donavan Nooner had 13 points and senior center Eli Robertson tacked on 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks for Atkins (17-7).

BAPTIST PREP 69, LAMAR 39

Senior forward Brooks Spoon had 19 points as the Eagles cruised into Friday's semifinals.

Andrew Evans, a senior guard, ended with 11 points for Baptist Prep (22-9), which scored the last eight points of the third quarter and started the fourth on a 15-3 run. The Eagles hit 10 of 12 shots in the final frame.

Junior guard Montrell Murray and senior forward Jerron Massengale both scored eight points for Lamar (20-11).

