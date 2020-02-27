• Alexander Trautman and two other firefighter EMTs, who were called to take Harold Storelle of Rochester, Wash., to a hospital when he broke a hip while mowing his lawn, finished their shifts and then went back to the 88-year-old's house and finished his yardwork.

• John David King, 75, admitted to a hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., for respiratory failure, was arrested after he was accused of setting his bed on fire to get the attention of nurses because he felt that they were ignoring him, police said.

• Eric Houghtaling, a New Jersey state assemblyman, filed legislation that would require beachgoers to tether their beach umbrellas in the sand to prevent the umbrellas from flying off during a high wind and injuring people.

• Kim Chaney, a five-term district judge in Cullman County, Ala., who resigned after being accused of sending court work worth $105,000 to his son, was convicted by a state judicial ethics panel of violating six rules, including a prohibition against nepotism.

• Kevin Johnson, 48, of Southwick, Mass., who spent 15 months in jail before pleading guilty to sending threatening packages containing a harmless white powder to federal officials, including one that contained a death threat against President Donald Trump, was sentenced to time served.

• Corrine Damm, 59, surrendered to police in Gladwin, Mich., and was charged with attempted murder after officers said she cut tubes and turned off her 78-year-old mother's ventilator at a nursing facility because she "just could not watch her mother in all the pain."

• Henri Michelle Piette, convicted of kidnapping his stepdaughter from Oklahoma when she was 12 and holding her captive for nearly 20 years in Mexico where he fathered her nine children, was sentenced to life in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Hudy Muldrow, 79, a school bus driver who pleaded guilty to veering across Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., after missing an exit, causing a crash with a dump truck that killed a teacher and a student and injured dozens of others, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• John Mina, sheriff of Orange County, Fla., said an off-duty deputy was home with her children in Apopka when she shot a man who had used an ax to break in through the back door of her home, and she handcuffed him to detain him until other deputies arrived.

A Section on 02/27/2020