James Hales: Rogers owes much of prosperity to abundant springs

Diamond Springs, pictured in 1902, was Rogers' main water supply for many decades. The picture was taken by Domino Danzero, an employee of the Frisco Railroad. The huge spring flows today under East Walnut Street into Lake Atalanta. (Courtesy Missouri State University/Domino Danzero Collection)

Rogers owes its very existence to the abundant natural springs in the area.

Since humans arrived in Northwest Arkansas, they have always settled near the springs -- an excellent source of cool clean water for themselves and their animals. At the time of the Civil War, the area that was to become Rogers already had inhabitants at the major springs -- Callahan Spring, Electric Springs, Diamond Spring, Osage Springs and Big Spring at Monte Ne. These and many others are still flowing today and are very interesting to visit and remember some of the history associated with them.

Callahan Springs is located down the hill at the end of East Spruce Street. Long before Rogers was incorporated, the Old Wire Road passed near a spring that was later named Callahan Springs. The road was first an Indian trail and later used by the early settlers to Northwest Arkansas from Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. The name, Old Wire Road, was derived from the telegraph line built in 1859 which followed it from Springfield, Mo., to Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Dennis Callahan built Callahan's Inn in 1844 on his land located east of what is today downtown Rogers. Callahan chose that site because it was near the only north-south road going through the area, and it was near a spring that became known as Callahan Spring. Just a few years later on Sept. 18, 1858, when the Butterfield Stage Line came down Old Wire Road, Callahan's Inn became a stage stop. These stops were at regular intervals along the route to provide feed and water for the horses and meals, refreshments, and rest rooms (outdoor toilets) for the passengers. These stops were called stagecoach stations, inns and taverns and sometimes included blacksmith shops, livery stables and a post office. When the Civil War broke out, the first regiment of local men signed up for the Confederate Army at Callahan's in 1861.

By the time Rogers was founded in 1881, the station was a hotel. The exact location of Callahan's Station is somewhat confusing, but I believe that the building evolved into what is today the Office of Human Concern on East Spruce Street. This location is near Old Wire Road and Callahan Spring. Some historians believe that Callahan's Station was further east at Electric Springs, but this location would be out of the way and difficult to reach as a regular stage stop.

Just east of Callahan Spring is Electric Springs, which is not one but three springs side by side flowing from the hillside just at the edge of Rogers along Arkansas 12 east. When the railroad arrived, the area became known as Electric Springs. The curative power of the water was highly touted, and a health resort was created. Hotels were built, including the Electric Springs Hotel, and it became a popular health destination. Sometime in the late 1800s, the three Electric Springs were enclosed with rock masonry by Fred Taylor and his son-in-law, Albert Creech. The three springs gushed from square openings in the rock wall into three masonry bowls and then out through pipes so folks could easily collect the mineral water.

Sandra Creech Boyd, a lifelong resident and Rogers' historian, related a love story associated with the springs: "My great-grandfather, Fred H. Taylor, was a master at stone work masonry and taught his helper, Albert Creech, the trade. During the construction enclosing Electric Springs, Albert fell in love with Fred's daughter, Ethel Mae Taylor, and they were married. There must have been something in the water, for my grandparents, Albert and Ethel Creech, produced 10 offspring."

Two of the three springs that compose Electric Springs are shown in this picture from about 1902. One sign says, "Do not finger the moss or shrubbery," and another says, "Please don't wash in the basins." (Courtesy Missouri State University/Domino Danzero Collection)

The Electric Springs Hotel was removed for salvage in 1941, and the beautiful grand stairway and other luxurious features of the former hotel were revealed. The hotels and resort are gone, but the Electric Springs still flow beside Arkansas 12 in eastern Rogers.

Diamond Spring is a large spring on East Walnut Street that became Rogers' main water supply as soon as the town was created. Water was pumped into a water tower along Walnut Street about three blocks east of the railroad tracks. The importance of Diamond Spring to early Rogers was pointed out in a newspaper account of a fire in Rogers: The Rogers Hose Company (volunteer fire department) was severely tested in 1898, when a large fire destroyed a half-block of older landmark wood-frame buildings including a two-story hotel, restaurants, jewelry stores and general stores. The Rogers Democrat newspaper of Nov. 3, 1898, described the event: "An alarm brought out the fire department promptly, but the water supply was scant and they were unable to abate the fire until a messenger was sent to the water works (at Diamond Spring) to pump both supply and pressure sufficient to arrest the flames. By reason of this condition, the fire gained great headway." (Newspaper article courtesy of Caren McNeil.)

The beauty and attractiveness of the valley (now Lake Atalanta Park) was recognized by early entrepreneurs. Here are excerpts from plans for a resort from the Arkansas Democrat on July 27, 1905: At the Diamond Spring there will soon open a model pleasure resort. Its main feature is to be an artificial lake. In connection with the lake, there is to be bathhouses, boats, electric lights and every up-to-date pleasure. The head of this project is Col. W.R. Felker. (Newspaper article courtesy of Caren McNeil.) For some reason, this project never materialized, but Cactus Clark built a similar resort there in1948, with a restaurant, swimming pool, skating rink, boathouse and miniature golf course.

The town and the need for more water grew, and in 1938, the creek formed by the confluence of Diamond and Frisco springs, Prairie Creek, was dammed to create Lake Atalanta. This remained Rogers' water supply along with a well near the spring until Beaver Lake was created in the mid-1960s. Diamond Spring can be seen today in a round structure just south of Walnut Street at Lake Atalanta Park.

When the Frisco Railroad was looking for a route from Springfield to Fort Smith, one of the factors in choosing this area was the abundant water available from Frisco Spring. The spring, located just down the hill from East Cherry Street, was used to pump water up to the water towers for the locomotives. This spring, also known as Pump Spring, is along the trail from the recently constructed Rail Yard Bike Park to Lake Atalanta.

In the late 1800s just southeast of Rogers was a lush valley and thriving community named Silver Springs. The community had a post office, tavern, distillery and grist mill. A clear creek flowed through the valley fed by several springs including Big Spring, a large spring that produced 10,000 gallons per minute. In 1900, a developer named Coin Harvey bought the valley and built his famous Monte Ne resort. Later in 1928, Harvey built his huge amphitheater or "Pyramid" around Big Spring. Today, the spring still gushes at Monte Ne, but it is beneath the waters of Beaver Lake.

Osage Springs is a large spring in west Rogers beside New Hope Road just before the intersection with Interstate 49. This spring played an important part in the Civil War, as the area around it was used as a campground by Union soldiers in 1862 before the battle of Pea Ridge. The camp, named Camp Halleck, stretched from Osage Spring down the valley through the area now occupied by Rogers High School and through Cross Hollows almost to Monte Ne.

In recent years, Osage Spring is best known as being the location of the Osage Trout Farm. In 1948, Clyde Bloomfield found that the cold clear water was perfect for raising trout. In 1978, Clyde, his son, Bud, and Bud's wife, Karen, opened the Tale of the Trout Restaurant. The restaurant was one of the premier dining locations in Northwest Arkansas until it closed in 2001.

Today, Osage Spring is still flowing strongly past The Village on the Creeks and on west into the Illinois River.

On East Arkansas 94 (New Hope Road) on the edge of the Rogers city limits at the intersection with Necessary Road is a small spring that was important to some early residents. In 2006, I interviewed Bill Eden, whose ancestors inhabited and farmed along the White River near Monte Ne. "The farm land around Eden's Bluff was very productive, and my family would load wagons with goods and head up the steep road to Rogers. About halfway, we would stop at Emmanuel Springs and let the horses drink and rest." The spring is still flowing strong, and folks filled containers with the spring water into the 1990s. The water is probably not healthy today, but some still harvest watercress from the spring and small creek it creates.

The early residents of this area settled around our bountiful springs and they would be amazed and overwhelmed to see how our great town has developed today.

