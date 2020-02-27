January new-home sales up 7.9%

A framing crew works on a home last week in Raymond, N.H. Low mortgage rates and a steady jobs market pushed sales of new U.S. homes to a 12-½-year high in January. (AP/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. sales of new homes jumped 7.9% in January to the fastest pace in more than 12 years, a positive sign for economic growth.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 764,000 last month. That's the highest sales rate since July 2007, shortly before the U.S. economy slumped into the recession.

Half of January's sales gains came from people buying homes that have yet to be constructed, possible evidence that low mortgage rates may be driving their decisions to purchase. Borrowing costs for home loans have tumbled since 2018.

But a shortage of properties on the market means that prices are also rising quickly. The median price of a new home surged 14% from a year ago to $348,200 as more expensive properties made up a larger share of purchases.

Mortgage rates near three-year lows, elevated consumer confidence and steady employment are energizing the real estate market. Stronger demand against a backdrop of lean inventories will probably power residential construction for a third straight quarter and contribute to economic growth as business investment remains tepid and concerns mount about the economic repercussions of the coronavirus.

The number of new homes sold for which construction hadn't yet started increased to the best level since June, while the number sold and currently being built was the highest since 2007. Those figures indicate a robust pipeline for home builders.

Consumer confidence data from the New York-based Conference Board on Tuesday showed a jump in the share of respondents who said they intended to buy a new home within the next six months.

The supply of homes at the current sales rate declined to 5.1 months, the lowest since November 2017, from 5.5 months in the prior month.

Economists in Bloomberg's survey projected an annualized pace of 718,000 new-home sales for January. Estimates ranged from 674,000 to 792,000.

The government's data on new-home sales are volatile on a month-to-month basis. Changes in the seasonally adjusted data have a wide margin of error. There's a 90% chance that the percentage change in January was between a 9.9% decline and a 25.7% increase, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In a separate report, U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in December as low borrowing costs and a falling supply of available properties set off bidding wars between buyers.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 2.9% in December from a year earlier after posting a 2.5% gain in November.

Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by increases of 6.5% in Phoenix; 5.3% in Charlotte, N.C.; and 5.2% in Tampa, Fla. Prices rose 1% in Chicago and New York.

There were 1.42 million homes on the market at the end of January, down nearly 11% from a year earlier. The limited supply pushes prices higher. The rate for a benchmark 30-year, benchmark mortgage loan was 3.49% last week, down from 4.35% a year earlier.

Prices in the 20 cities are up 63% from the low they reached in March 2012 in the wake of the financial crisis and 6% above their July 2006 pre-crisis peak.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Katia Dmitrieva, Jordan Yadoo and Ana Monteiro of Bloomberg News.

Business on 02/27/2020