Jones goes over 1,000 in victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones recorded the ninth 30-point game of his career, and seventh 30-point game this season in the Razorbacks' 86-69 victory over Tennessee on Wednesday.

Jones scored a game-high 37 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. He made 12 of 15 free throws.

Jones scored his 31st point on a step-back three-pointer with 7:20 remaining. It was part of a stretch in which Jones scored eight consecutive points to extend Arkansas' lead from 62-51 to 70-54.

His 37 points were his fourth highest in a game this season. He scored 41 against Tulsa in December, and earlier this month he had 40 points against Auburn and 38 against Mississippi State.

Jones became the 44th player to score 1,000 career points at Arkansas on Wednesday and is the fifth fastest to do so, according to HogStats.com.

Jones reached the milestone with the first of two made free throws with 15:58 remaining in the first half. He entered the game with 995 points.

It took Jones 61 games to score 1,000 points with the Razorbacks. He transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2018-19 season after playing one season at Connors (Okla.) State College.

Jones passed Robert McKenzie and Clint McDaniel for 42nd on the Razorbacks' career scoring list during the first half against the Volunteers. He had 15 points at halftime.

The only Razorbacks to score 1,000 points in fewer games than Jones were Martin Terry (41), Corliss Williamson (56), George Kok (58) and Scotty Thurman (60).

Trading blowouts

Tennessee handed Arkansas its worst loss of the season Feb. 11 when the Volunteers won 82-61 in Knoxville, Tenn. The Razorbacks nearly returned the favor Wednesday.

The 17-point loss tied for Tennessee's second worst of the season. The Vols lost 68-48 to Wisconsin on Dec. 28, and lost 80-63 at Georgia on Jan. 15.

More Mason

Mason Jones atoned for one of his worst games of the season Wednesday.

During the Razorbacks' loss at Tennessee on Feb. 11, Jones made 1 of 10 shots and finished with 9 points.

Eddie in attendance

Former Arkansas Coach Eddie Sutton was among the announced crowd of 14,101. He was shown on the arena video board during a first-half timeout and received a loud ovation.

Sutton, who also attended the Razorbacks' game against Kentucky on Jan. 18 and was at the Red-White Game on Oct. 5, was named one of eight finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month. It is the seventh time Sutton has been a finalist for the game's top lifetime achievement honor.

The 2020 hall of fame class will be announced during the Final Four weekend in Atlanta in April.

Role reversal

In Arkansas' loss at Tennessee on Feb. 11, the Razorbacks made only two field goals in the first 10 minutes and fell behind by as many as 19 points before halftime.

On Wednesday, Tennessee made three field goals in the first 10 minutes and trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half.

Henderson starts

Sophomore forward Ethan Henderson made his second career start Wednesday.

Henderson turned in a solid performance with 2 points, a career-high 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in 30 minutes. The Razorbacks outscored the Volunteers by 16 points when Henderson was on the floor.

Among Henderson's highlights was a block of Tennessee's John Fulkerson with 12:28 remaining and a charge taken on a drive by Santiago Vescovi with 8:56 to play. Henderson left the game to an ovation with just more than two minutes left in the game.

He made his first start at Florida on Feb. 18 when he scored a career-high seven points, but fouled out in 10 minutes. He committed three fouls against the Vols.

Henderson played 30 seconds in Saturday's victory over Missouri.

Welcome Back, Sonny

Sonny Weems, who played two seasons at Arkansas from 2006-08, was introduced on the court during the final media timeout of the first half. Weems led the crowd in a Hog call.

Weems, a West Memphis native, averaged 13.4 points and played on two NCAA Tournament teams after transferring to Arkansas from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Weems played the 2018-19 season with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. He played 183 NBA games over four seasons between 2008-16 with the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

SEC standings

Arkansas and Missouri both won Wednesday to remain in a tie for 10th in the SEC standings at 6-9.

If the season ended today, Missouri would be the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournamentwith its victory over Auburn on Feb. 15. Arkansas would be the No. 11 seed.

The Razorbacks split their season series with Mizzou.

The Nos. 11-14 seeds in the league play on the first day of the tournament. Arkansas has never played on the tournament's first day since it expanded to five days in 2013.

Barnes in Fayetteville

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes fell to 1-3 in games he has coached at Walton Arena.

Barnes is 0-2 at Arkansas as the Vols' head coach. He was 1-1 in Fayetteville as Texas' head coach, with a loss in 2009 and a victory in 2010.

Series update

Tennessee leads the all-time series against Arkansas 22-21 after the teams split this year's regular-season meetings.

The Vols had won three consecutive in the series. The Razorbacks' most recent victory came in overtime on Dec. 30, 2017, by a score of 95-93 in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has won 11 of 15 meetings against Tennessee at home, including five in a row. The Vols' last win in Fayetteville was on Feb. 4, 2009.

Sports on 02/27/2020