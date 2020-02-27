Pulaski County circuit judge candidate's tax debts top $13,000

Pulaski County circuit judge candidate LaTonya Laird Austin of Sherwood owes balances totaling more than $13,000 resulting from three state tax liens, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Wednesday.

Austin said she has been making payments to the department since she entered into a payment plan in mid-2017 for state taxes owed from 2013, 2014 and 2015.

She said the state tax liens resulted from underestimates of her tax liability in her private legal practice and a tax debt from her divorce in 2016 that she has been paying on her own.

"There has never been a shirking of responsibility," Austin said. "It's just life."

The state individual income tax liens were filed against Roy and LaTonya Austin for $7,632.21 for the tax period ending Dec. 31, 2013, for $1,723.07 for the tax period ending Dec. 31, 2014, and for $1,276.93 for the tax period ending Dec. 31, 2015, according to the finance department's records. The liens were filed in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.

"While the amount of the three liens totals $10,632.21, the current balance is $13,759.58," finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said Wednesday. "The balance due is higher than the lien amounts in many cases due to interest and penalties."

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday reported that 14 candidates for state offices have tax liens filed against them, with totals owed ranging from less than $1,000 to nearly $50,000 based on records provided by the department to the newspaper on Feb. 14. The information was provided under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act based on a request submitted Jan. 21.

Hardin said Wednesday that the department "conducted a thorough search for active candidate liens as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request.

"Due to a slight difference in a name between the FOIA request and DFA's database, there were liens filed for one candidate that were not included in our initial response," Hardin said in a written statement, referring to Austin. "We were alerted to the discrepancy earlier this week and immediately provided the liens to the requester."

Austin is vying with Perry County District Judge Andy Gill for the Pulaski County circuit judge post held by Mary McGowan, who is retiring.

Metro on 02/27/2020