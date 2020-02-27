Juveniles arrested in Jacksonville fire

A Jacksonville fire marshal arrested "several" juveniles in a fire that gutted the old Jacksonville Elementary School on Feb. 19, according to Capt. Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Mayor Bob Johnson said Fire Chief Alan Laughy could not confirm the number of arrests that the fire marshal had made or what charges had been filed.

Jacksonville had been leasing the building from the Pulaski County Special School District and was subleasing it to the Jacksonville Housing Authority. The housing authority planned to use part of the property -- not the school building itself -- for a senior living facility.

The structure had no effect on the plans for the property, Johnson said.

Johnson said the city is working on plans and grants to turn the land where the building stood into a park.

Metro on 02/27/2020