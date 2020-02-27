Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LPGA Tour Statistics

Today at 2:32 a.m.

LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Sunday

Scoring 1, Nasa Hataoka, 67.875. 2 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim, 68.875. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125.

Driving Distance 1, Maria Fassi, 292.688. 2, Maia Schechter, 290.500. 3, Anne van Dam, 287.625. 4, Alana Uriell, 278.071.

Greens in Regulation 1, Carlota Ciganda, 86.10%. 2, Maia Schechter, 83.30%. 3 (tie), Chella Choi and Brooke M. Henderson, 81.90%. 5, Sei Young Kim, 79.90%.

Putts per GIR 1, Lydia Ko, 1.611. 2, Su Oh, 1.648. 3, Jenny Haglund, 1.650. 4, Minjee Lee, 1.674. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.701.

Birdies 1, Madelene Sagstrom, 60. 2, Jasmine Suwannapura, 59. 3, Cydney Clanton, 55. 4, Celine Boutier, 54. 5, Hee Young Park, 50.

Eagles 1 (tie), Perrine Delacour and Elizabeth Szokol, 4. 3, Su Oh, 3. 4, 15 tied with 2.

Sand Save Percentage 1, Lydia Ko, 100.00%. 2 (tie), Na Yeon Choi and Perrine Delacour, 90.00%. 4, Dottie Ardina, 88.24%.

Sports on 02/27/2020

Print Headline: LPGA Tour Statistics

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT