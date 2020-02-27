LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Sunday

Scoring 1, Nasa Hataoka, 67.875. 2 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim, 68.875. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125.

Driving Distance 1, Maria Fassi, 292.688. 2, Maia Schechter, 290.500. 3, Anne van Dam, 287.625. 4, Alana Uriell, 278.071.

Greens in Regulation 1, Carlota Ciganda, 86.10%. 2, Maia Schechter, 83.30%. 3 (tie), Chella Choi and Brooke M. Henderson, 81.90%. 5, Sei Young Kim, 79.90%.

Putts per GIR 1, Lydia Ko, 1.611. 2, Su Oh, 1.648. 3, Jenny Haglund, 1.650. 4, Minjee Lee, 1.674. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.701.

Birdies 1, Madelene Sagstrom, 60. 2, Jasmine Suwannapura, 59. 3, Cydney Clanton, 55. 4, Celine Boutier, 54. 5, Hee Young Park, 50.

Eagles 1 (tie), Perrine Delacour and Elizabeth Szokol, 4. 3, Su Oh, 3. 4, 15 tied with 2.

Sand Save Percentage 1, Lydia Ko, 100.00%. 2 (tie), Na Yeon Choi and Perrine Delacour, 90.00%. 4, Dottie Ardina, 88.24%.

