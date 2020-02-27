Man's body found in Cross County field, authorities say

A man’s body was found in a field Wednesday morning in Cross County, authorities said.

The Cross County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the body of a black man believed to have been in his 20s or 30s was found around 10:50 a.m. in a field near U.S. 64 and County Road 805.

The man was unclothed, according to the post.

His body will be sent to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine a cause of death.