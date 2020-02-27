Monticello event on road plans set

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting March 10 in Monticello to discuss plans to build a road connecting Arkansas 83 and U.S. 278.

The proposal is to build a 1.6-mile extension of Arkansas 83, also called Scoggin Drive, to U.S. 278 on the west side of the city.

The meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the Monticello High School gymnasium at 390 Clyde Ross Drive.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours. More information can be found by contacting the agency's public information office at (501) 569-2000 or at info@ardot.gov.

