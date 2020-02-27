Mother gets probation after toddler found wandering in Hot Springs

A woman arrested last year after her toddler son was found wandering the streets unclothed and alone pleaded guilty to felony endangerment Monday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Maggie Jane Pollard, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and was sentenced to five years' probation, fined $3,500 and ordered to pay $440 in court costs and to attend parenting classes and counseling.

Pollard had previously pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor on Nov. 16, 2017, in Garland County District Court and was sentenced to six months' probation and ordered to enter a drug-treatment center.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on May 25, 2019, shortly before 12:30 p.m., Hot Springs police responded to the 100 block of Garland Street regarding a lost child and made contact with a witness who had seen a child walking in the road.

The witness said the child was not wearing clothes and could not tell him where he lived. The witness tried to find his parents and then called the police. Officers said they tried to locate the parents with negative results.

The Department of Human Services was notified and shortly before 1:30 p.m. the child's father called dispatchers asking if a child had been found. He stated his son was supposed to be with his mother, identified as Pollard. A short time later, police said they saw Pollard walk down the driveway from her residence and then begin running toward officers.

She reportedly stated her child has a history of sneaking out and she thought he was hiding in the backyard.

DHS responded to the scene and an on-site drug test was administered, the affidavit said. Pollard tested positive for meth, so the child was taken into DHS custody.

Pollard was arrested and later stated she thought the child had gone out a back door. She said she and her mother looked for the child and that she didn't call police because she couldn't find her phone.