• An attorney for actor Johnny Depp told a British judge on Wednesday that the star's ex-wife, Amber Heard, lied when she accused him of domestic abuse. Depp, who denies the abuse allegations, was at the High Court in London for a preliminary hearing in his libel suit against The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper. Depp is suing The Sun's parent company, News Group Newspapers, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article alleging Depp had been abusive to Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sat behind his legal team in court as his attorney David Sherborne said the case would feature "diametrically opposed" versions of events from Depp and Heard. "One person, one side, is lying, and one is not," he said. "Obviously, we say that it is Ms. Heard [who is lying], Mr. Depp is 100% clear about that." The lawyer said that Heard was not a victim but the "aggressor" in the couple's relationship. Depp and Heard divorced in 2017. The full hearing is due to start March 23. Depp is also suing Heard in a libel case in the United States.

Actor Johnny Depp leaves the High Court in London, after attending a preliminary hearing in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article alleging he had been abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

• Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to return to Israel as co-hosts of this year's Genesis Prize ceremony. On Wednesday, the Genesis Prize Foundation announced that the pair would co-host the June 18 event, where former Soviet dissident and Israeli politician Natan Sharansky is to be honored as the 2020 laureate. Douglas, 75, was the 2015 winner of the prestigious $1 million prize, granted each year in recognition of professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values and Israel. He was recognized for his cinematic work and advocacy for disarmament as a U.N. Messenger of Peace. Douglas, whose mother wasn't Jewish and who himself is intermarried, directed his award money toward projects promoting diversity and inclusiveness in the Jewish world. "Catherine and I look forward to returning to Israel, a country our entire family loves so much," Douglas said in a statement. "We are particularly honored to have the opportunity to host the ceremony honoring a true Jewish hero, Natan Sharansky." Douglas said the visit will also be a way for his family to honor the memory of his father, Kirk Douglas, who died Feb. 6 at the age of 103. Kirk Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch and raised in a religious home, reconnected with his Jewish roots in his later years and had a strong connection to Israel. "His re-discovery of his Jewish faith, his passion for his heritage, has been a guiding light for me, passed down to my children," Michael Douglas said.

A Section on 02/27/2020