No charges to be filed in death of Arkansas jail inmate, authorities say

No charges will be filed in connection to the death of a Sebastian County inmate who died while in jail custody, authorities said.

Prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue said in a letter released Thursday that inmate Roger Robinson began having breathing issues around 2 a.m. Nov. 26.

He notified deputies by banging on his cell door, according to the letter, and they noticed he was struggling to walk.

They got a wheelchair to assist him, the letter states, and he collapsed while in the chair.

Shue wrote that deputies began performing CPR, and Fort Smith EMS took Robinson to Baptist Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was investigated by state police and an autopsy was performed by the state Crime Lab, Shue said.

The lab determined Robinson died of natural causes related to heart problems, according to the letter.

Robinson had been booked into the jail on a charge of third-degree domestic battery.