Officials: Don't be alarmed Friday by small explosions, smoke at Pine Bluff Arsenal

by Dale Ellis | Today at 5:56 p.m.
FILE — Pine Bluff Arsenal ( Steve Keesee)

PINE BLUFF — Residents living close to Pine Bluff Arsenal in Jefferson County should not be alarmed if they hear small explosions and see smoke coming from the installation Friday, officials said.

Personnel will be disposing of munitions discovered during a project that has been ongoing at the Arsenal since 2012. The Arsenal, which is about eight miles northeast of Pine Bluff, makes smoke, incendiary, and pyrotechnic devices and tests chemical defense clothing, according to the CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

This project is part of an effort by the Arsenal to address potential safety, health and environmental issues, and includes partnerships with the installation, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

