Nnenna Freelon (left), Take 6 and Clint Holmes (second from right) in Georgia on My Mind (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

MOVING IMAGES

Pianist Andrius Zlabys joins the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, with Geoffrey Robson on the podium, to perform In Seven Days: Concerto for Piano with Moving Images, a multimedia concerto by Thomas Ades, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. The program also includes Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun by Claude Debussy and the Symphony No. 7 by Jean Sibelius. Sponsor is Metal Recycling Corp. Tickets are $16-$70, $10 for students and active-duty military, free for K-12 students to the Sunday matinee with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Andrius Zlabys (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE!

Every Monday in the Democrat-Gazette Style section, verbivore Bernadette Kinlaw advises readers to Watch Your Language! Readers can ask her what exactly she means by that from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive in Little Rock. She will be here to hear your grammar pet peeves, your word-usage questions, the punctuation issues that befuddle you, the missing commas that affect your effect — and to serve cookies.

NIGHT LIGHTS

Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, lights up the nights, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 6-9 p.m. Sunday, with its annual Lanterns festival. Visitors can span the world — with "stops" in China, India, the islands of the South Pacific, Italy, Greece, and the city of New Orleans — sampling food, beverages, music and children's activities from six cultures while traveling woodland paths lit by hundreds of luminarias. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 6-12 in advance, $12 and $7 at the gate, free for children 5 and younger; pay for food and beverages with "WildBucks" scrip. Through a partnership with the Arkansas Chinese-American Association, a portion of the proceeds goes toward health care relief in Wuhan. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.

GOLDEN AND GLAMOUROUS

Soprano Francesca Mondanaro, who played the title role in Opera in the Rock's May 2019 production of Puccini's Madama Butterfly, "headlines" the opera company's Opera on the Rocks XI: Golden Age of Glamour fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Junior League of Little Rock Ballroom, 401 Scott St., Little Rock. Tickets — $100, $1,000 for a table of 10 — include a buffet-style dinner, wine and a silent auction; the theme is the Golden Age of Hollywood, so the entertainment will also feature 1940s jazz and classic movie moments. Visit tinyurl.com/rs624kn.

BIG TIRE TRACKS

Monster trucks, including Grave Digger, Max-D and El Toro Loco, roar into North Little Rock's Simmons First Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, for freestyle, "2-wheel skills" and racing competitions. Tickets are $17-$47 (plus service charges); there's a purchase limit of eight tickets. The Pit Party, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, gives fans a chance to take pictures, meet the drivers and get autographs; passes are $15 and you must also have a ticket to the show. Visit ticketmaster.com.

CHARLES TRIBUTE

Grammy-winning vocal group Take 6, Clint Holmes, Nnenna Freelon and Kirk Whalum pay tribute to the music of the late Ray Charles in Georgia on My Mind, with two Arkansas performances this weekend:

• 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

• 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. There will be a 1 p.m. patron reception. Sponsors are Bob and Mary Walker. Tickets are $35, $17.50 for students. Visit thesheid.com.

— Compiled by Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 02/27/2020