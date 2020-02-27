Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com.

FEBRUARY

28 Fifth annual Big Rock Quail Forever membership banquet. Benton Event Center. 5:30 p.m. Alex Hilburn (501) 733-9416, Stuart Smith (501) 331-0060 or pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/3450

29 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. County fairgrounds, Foreman. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

MARCH

5-7 U.S. Open Turkey Calling Championship, Mack's Prairie Wings, Stuttgart.

6 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Ravington, Centerton. Rhys Carter (903) 278-3480 or rhysbcarter@gmail.com

7 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo Building, Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 352-7125 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

7 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year's Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nick Thompson (479) 970-4650 or nick.thompson14@gmail.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

10 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

12 University of Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Luke Gates (501) 733-8090 or Luke.gates08@gmail.com

14 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Fairgrounds, Hampton. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6092 or c.strickland33@yahoo.com

14 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or William.hamill@att.net

14 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parsons Building, Rodeo of the Ozarks. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

17 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Forrest City Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majorjordan@arkansas.net

Sports on 02/27/2020