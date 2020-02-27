Blast sets off fire at California refinery

CARSON, Calif. -- A fire at a large refinery in the Los Angeles area was under control early Wednesday and no injuries had been reported, authorities said.

Firefighters continued to pour water onto part of the refinery at sunrise, but there were no large flames visible.

The fire broke out late Tuesday after an explosion in a cooling tower at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The cause of the explosion and fire was under investigation as air-quality authorities conducted laboratory testing to determine whether any toxic gases were released. Air monitors on the refinery's perimeter found no harmful products were emitted during the fire, the Fire Department said.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude-oil capacity of 363,000 barrels daily, according to the company's website.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire would push gasoline retail prices higher, as has happened after previous fires or unplanned shutdowns at California refineries.

Plea deal struck in girl's cruise-ship fall

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana man charged in his granddaughter's fall from a cruise ship's window in Puerto Rico agreed to plead guilty in her July death, explaining that he was doing so "to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family."

Salvatore "Sam" Anello, 51, of Valparaiso, who was holding Chloe Wiegand when she slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet to her death from an open 11th-floor window on a cruise ship, filed change-of-plea documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court in which he agreed to plead guilty to a negligent-homicide charge in the 18-month-old's death, said the family's attorney, Michael Winkleman.

Under the plea agreement, Anello wouldn't face time behind bars and would serve his probation in Indiana, Winkleman said Wednesday, adding that a hearing in which a judge would consider the plea hadn't been scheduled.

On July 8, Chloe fell to her death from Royal Caribbean Cruises' Freedom of the Seas ship, which was docked in Puerto Rico.

Anello has insisted that he did not know the window was open when he lifted Chloe up to it to let the girl bang on the glass like she often did at her brother's hockey games.

Chloe's parents sued Royal Caribbean in December, accusing the operator of negligence in her death because of the open window in the children's play area.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Colorado passes repeal of death penalty

DENVER -- Colorado is set to become the 22nd state to abolish the death penalty after lawmakers on Wednesday approved a repeal bill that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to sign into law.

Passage had been virtually certain with Democrats holding a substantial majority in the House -- even with several Democratic lawmakers casting "no" votes as the repeal was approved 36-27.

The bill, passed by the Democrat-dominated Senate in January, would apply to offenses charged starting July 1 and would not affect the fate of the three men on Colorado's death row who face execution by lethal injection. But Polis has suggested he might consider clemency for them if asked.

Colorado's last execution was carried out in 1997.

Wednesday's vote took place after three days of death-penalty discussions that touched on morality, personal faith, deterrence, discrimination against minority-group defendants and wrongful convictions. Republican and some Democratic opponents insisted that the threat of facing the death penalty has compelled countless defendants to seek plea deals. They also urged their colleagues to refer the issue to voters in a referendum.

Phoenix to allow civilian review of police

PHOENIX -- Phoenix City Council members, after a raucous five-hour meeting, voted 5-4 Tuesday to approve a civilian review board with the power to investigate police.

The council has been examining proposals after Phoenix had more police shootings in 2018 than any other U.S. department, and after a video of an encounter between officers and a black family whose young daughter took a doll from a dollar store sparked an uproar last summer.

Dozens of mostly Hispanic and black community members spoke at Tuesday's meeting in support of a civilian review board with investigative powers.

The option will create two new independent bodies, an office of accountability and transparency comprised of city staff members and a community review board. The two bodies would work together to release their own reports on police policy, investigations and training.

