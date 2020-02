Professional golf glance

PGA TOUR

EVENT Honda Classic

SITE Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE PGA National (Champion) (Par 70, 7,125 yards)

PURSE $7 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.26 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Keith Mitchell

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday; 2 p.m.-5 p.m..

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT El Bosque Mexico Championship

SITE Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE El Bosque CC (Par 72, 7,762 yards)

PURSE $650,000

WINNER'S SHARE $117,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Martin Trainer

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Nicolas Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Ethan Tracy

TV None

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Cologuard Classic

SITE Tucson, Ariz.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Omni Tucson National (Par 73, 7,207 yards)

PURSE $1.7 million

WINNER'S SHARE $255,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Mark O'Meara

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (tape delayed); Saturday-Sunday; 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Oman Open

SITE Muscat, Oman

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Al Mouj (Par 72, 7,365 yards)

PURSE $1.75 million

WINNER'S SHARE $291,725

DEFENDING CHAMPION Kurt Kitayama

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 12:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m., Saturday-Sunday, 2 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

