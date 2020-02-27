Retail-sales forecast upbeat for '20

An employee stocks shelves at a Lowe’s home improvement store in Framingham, Mass., in 2018. The National Retail Federation said Wednesday that retail sales in the U.S. will top $3.9 trillion this year. (AP/Steven Senne)

The National Retail Federation said Wednesday that it expects U.S. retail sales to grow between 3.5% and 4.1% this year despite uncertainties regarding tariffs, the coronavirus and the presidential election.

Total sales will top $3.9 trillion on strong consumer confidence and a still-growing economy, federation officials said in a media call. Online sales, which are included in the total, are expected to grow between 12% and 15% to range from $870.6 billion to $894 billion.

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Retail Federation is the world's largest retail trade association. Small retailers comprise most of its membership.

Expectations of a continued rise in gross domestic product, along with low inflation and unemployment rates, factored into the annual forecast, officials said.

"The nation's record-long economic expansion is continuing, and consumers remain the drivers of that expansion," said Matthew Shay, the federation's president and chief executive. "With gains in household incomes and wealth, lower interest rates and strong consumer confidence, we expect another healthy year ahead.

"There are always wild cards we cannot control like coronavirus and a politically charged election year," Shay said. "But when it comes to the fundamentals, our economy is sound and consumers continue to lead the way."

Jack Kleinhenz, the federation's chief economist, said that though the economy's growth has slowed, "the underlying economic fundamentals remain in place and are positive." Consumer confidence remains strong, he said, and "the steady wage growth that comes with the strong job market is fueling their spending."

A National Retail Federation news release stated that its forecast "assumes that coronavirus does not become a global pandemic." However, Shay and Kleinhenz both said that it is too soon to say what effect the virus, which started in China and has disrupted business operations there for weeks, could have on U.S. retailers and consumers.

If factory shutdowns in China continue, the release stated, business confidence and retail sales could be affected, especially if delivery of Christmas season merchandise is delayed.

Mark Cohen, professor and director of retail studies at Columbia University Graduate School of Business, agreed with Shay and Kleinhenz that it's too early to tell whether or how the virus outbreak might affect U.S. retail.

No one knows at this point whether the virus will be readily contained or become a pandemic, Cohen said. If it does spread as explosively in North America as it has in Asia, he said, "it's going to have an effect on the economy. And it's impossible to quantify what that effect would be at this time."

What is known, though, Cohen added, is that "there's an enormous amount of merchandise that's not flowing from cities, factories and ports that are not open. Whether this is a momentary disruption or becomes completely serious, nobody can tell.

"The fact of the matter is we're in a period of suspense," Cohen said.

Retail sales in 2019 grew 3.7% over the previous year, just short of the retail federation's forecast of at least 3.8% growth. However, the 2019 forecast was based on incomplete data because of the government shutdown, according to the federation's news release.

Online and other non-store sales in 2019 rose 12.9% to $777.3 billion, beating the federation's forecast of up to 12% growth. The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.

