Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post 1:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK One Step in the second

BEST BET Flatoutandfoxy in the first

LONG SHOT Lighthawk in the seventh

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 63-174 (36.2%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice



***plenty to like

**things to like



*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $16,000

FLATOUTANDFOXY*** has been compromised by a slow start in consecutive late-running finishes, and she is dropping into a softer conditioned-claiming race. She is a good finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. EURO ME raced well in tougher races last season at Oaklawn, and she is another who will benefit from a contentious pace. WILLOW MOON is an exceptionally quick filly, who was overmatched in her last race following a 3-length maiden win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Flatoutandfoxy Borel Borel 2-1

2 Euro Me Eramia Loy 9-2

8 Willow Moon Felix Mason 7-2

7 She's a Queen Loveberry Zito 12-1

1 Michelle's Grace WDe La Cruz Martin 5-1

4 Satterfield Bailey Williams 8-1

6 Dixie Forest Birzer Martin 8-1

3 Seaside Surprise FDe La Cruz Altamirano 15-1

2 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old filliess, maiden claiming $50,000

ONE STEP**** has shown good speed and talent in two races, and she is dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks for the first time. Sharp connections have her on her preferred surface. SIRENIC took money in her debut at Keeneland, but she lost all chance in a troubled start. Her recent workouts are sharp and she figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. COLLUDE was a two-time runner-up as a juvenile at Churchill, and she does possess good early speed with the best of connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 One Step Garcia Cox 9-5

8 Sirenic Hill Catalano 9-2

1 Collude Santana Asmussen 4-1

3 House Drunk Elliott Holthus 5-1

2 Cherokee Cowgirl Eramia Johnson 8-1

4 Bella Mischief Lara Petalino 12-1

7 Caged Bear Birzer Jackson 12-1

9 Promises Kept Loveberry Delong 15-1

5 Worthaprettypenny Cannon Foster 20-1

3 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

DRIP BREW** set a fast early pace in a deceptively good fourth-place finish against better, and she is a four-time winner at Oaklawn Park. JOSIE THE E F FIVE was caught in the shadow of the wire by a late-running winner Feb. 15, and she is wheeled right back at the same claiming price. PORTAL CREEK disappointed over a wet track in her local debut, but she finished second in her three previous races in Southern California.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Drip Brew Vazquez Villafranco 2-1

1a Josie the E F Five Loveberry Villafranco 2-1

8 Portal Creek Mojica Sadler 9-2

7 Sweet Tatum Bridgmohan Barkley 12-1

2 Enjay's Brass Baze Mason 7-2

3 Violation Birzer Martin 5-1

4 Giro Kate Cannon Foster 6-1

5 Sunset Paula Jo Borel Von Hemel 15-1

6 Urban Kat Elliott Vance 8-1

4 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

ZACHRY** pressed the pace in a clear second-pace route finish at Fair Grounds, and the nicely bred and improving colt deserves the nod. SECULAR STAGNATION was a fast-closing second in his career debut at Saratoga, and he is working fast and often for new trainer Robertino Diodoro. AZTEC EMPIRE broke poorly before finishing third behind two heavily bet rivals at Monmouth, and several sharp works suggests he is ready to fire in his 2020 debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Zachry Felix House 7-2

7 Secular Stagnation Cohen Diodoro 4-1

5 Aztec Empire Cabrera Moquett 6-1

3 Copper King Santana Asmussen 3-1

1 On d'Oro Eramia Hawley 5-1

8 Runnin' Ray Mojica Sharp 8-1

2 All West Talamo Catalano 8-1

6 Ekati's Verve Garcia Stewart 12-1

5 Purse $22,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

WAR VETERAN** chased a fast early pace and gave way grudgingly in a good return from a freshening. He is switching to a top rider in Ricardo Santana Jr. DUBNATION is stretching out following a decent wet-track effort, and the California-based runner is dropping in class and drew a favorable post. ANOTHRDAYATTHELAKE rallied from the back in a second-place finish at this level, and the pace figures to be honest enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 War Veteran Santana Moquett 3-1

1 Dubnation Baze D'Amato 4-1

4 Anothrdayatthelake Mojica Van Berg 7-2

10 Divine Dharma Birzer Puhich 12-1

3 Coworker Elliott Hartman 6-1

5 New Year's Luck Harr Fires 10-1

11 Knight Errant FDe La Cruz Zito 15-1

14 Scooter's Boy Elliott Milligan 10-1

13 Teletap Thompson Mason 15-1

12 Please the Court Lara Compton 12-1

7 Hard to Impress Canchari Chleborad 20-1

9 Sergeant McNerney Johnson Hartlage 20-1

2 Picture Painted Roman Jacquot 20-1

8 Jersey Lute Richard Addicott 20-1

6 Purse $39,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

FLAT LUCKY** was a two-turn allowance winner this winter at Delta, and the stake-winning veteran is dropping in class following a useful sprint tune-up. DRIVEN TO COMPETE has won three of his four races at this 1-mile distance, and he possesses early speed and fits on class. SUMMER REVOLUTION has not raced since June, but he has the speed and class to win at this level. He represents a powerful stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Flat Lucky Cohen Diodoro 3-1

11 Driven to Compete WDe La Cruz Contreras 6-1

4 Summer Revolution Baze Asmussen 7-2

10 He Will Garcia Hollendorfer 9-2

2 Always Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

1 Pinson Elliott Morse 10-1

9 Front Door Santana Asmussen 8-1

6 Divine Holiday Loveberry Martin 12-1

3 Conquest Big E Bridgmohan Von Hemel 15-1

8 Chicago Blues Birzer Martin 20-1

7 I'm Corfu Mojica Vance 20-1

7 Purse $42,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $40,000

LIGHTHAWK** broke his maiden following a long layoff last season at Oaklawn, and he defeated allowance rivals following a similar layoff last summer at Ellis. CANDY STORE easily defeated a non-winners-of-two field in his first race of the season, and leading connections wisely have him in another conditioned-claimer. FRA MAURO won a fast race at Churchill when last seen on a conditioned-claiming race, and the beaten post-time favorite did have early traffic trouble in his local debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Lighthawk Cohen Diodoro 8-1

6 Candy Store Mojica Diodoro 4-1

4 Fra Mauro Santana Asmussen 3-1

8 Cosmologist WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

5 Determinant Elliott Holthus 6-1

9 Dunph Baze Vance 7-2

7 More Ice Garcia Hollendorfer 8-1

2 Mississippi Cabrera Moquett 6-1

1 Charlie's Schiller Eramia Milligan 20-1

8 Purse $86,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

DULCE RIDE** has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures while competing at Santa Anita and Keeneland, and she possesses good early speed for a top team. SOCIALITE was bet down and did not disappoint in a determined career debut victory last summer at Ellis, and she sports a couple of powerful works up to her 2020 unveiling. CRYSTAL LAKE encountered too much early trouble in a deceptive third-place finish Feb. 2, and her subsequent breezes have been sharp.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Dulce Ride Talamo Cox 3-1

6 Socialite Santana Catalano 7-2

8 Crystal Lake Cannon Lukas 5-1

4 Rockin Ready Eramia D'Amato 9-2

5 Ready Orb Not Cohen Diodoro 6-1

2 Grandezza Garcia Stewart 5-1

1 Lady Gusto WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1

7 Fashion Island Harr Glover 12-1

9 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Allowance

SOUIXPER CHARGER*** dueled for the lead from gate-to-wire in a photo-finish defeat, when making a return from a long break. Furthermore, she had a swift subsequent breeze and keeps top rider Santana. HERITAGE PARK contested a lively pace before drawing off to a six-length maiden-claiming victory, and a similar performance will make him difficult to beat. BEBOP SHOES crossed the finish line one position behind the top selection in his seasonal debut, and he has been consistently good in races at Oaklawn Park.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Souixper Charger Santana Cates 7-2

13 Heritage Park Birzer Smith 8-1

10 Bebop Shoes Borel Fires 4-1

9 Man in the Can Cabrera Moquett 9-2

14 Joan's Delight Loveberry Villafranco 5-1

3 Lieutenant Powell Loveberry Westermann 12-1

6 Captain Don WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 9-2

11 Rusty Cage Canchari Witt 6-1

7 Hamazing Wisdom Quinonez Pish 12-1

4 Heisfancy Rocco Swearingen 15-1

2 Reef's Destiny Harr Cline 30-1

5 Japedo Eramia Johnson 15-1

12 Calle Patron Felix Gonzalez 20-1

1 Irish Oak Cohen VanMeter 30-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race starts a Pick-4 and Flatoutandfoxy appears to be a solid single. The second race seems to come down to ONE STEP and SIRENIC. The third race has the potential to produce an upset winner so spreading out is the call. The fourth race is also competitive and four runners bring credentials to win. The seventh race offers a daily double and I recommend using the Diodoro-trained runners LIGHTHAWK and CANDY STORE. In the eighth I'll use my top three selections.

Sports on 02/27/2020