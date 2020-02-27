Several accused members of neo-Nazi group arrested in federal cases

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Several people accused of being members of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations with conspiring to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official, among others, with phony bomb threats and other forms of intimidation.

John C. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, a former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of phony bomb threats made in Virginia and across multiple countries.

In Seattle, prosecutors announced charges against a group of alleged Atomwaffen members accused of cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications in a campaign against journalists that featured Swastika-laden posters telling them: “You have been visited by your local Nazis.”

Prosecutors in Alexandria, Va., say the targets of the bogus-bomb threats included a predominantly black church in Alexandria, an unidentified Cabinet official living in northern Virginia, and Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Court records do not identify the Cabinet official, but public records show that then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was a victim of a swatting incident at her home in Alexandria in January 2019.

Swatting is a form of harassment in which a phony emergency call is made to law enforcement authorities with the intent to lure them to a certain location.

The Seattle case charges four alleged Atomwaffen Division members for their roles in a plot they dubbed Operation Erste Saule. Authorities said in court papers that journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation league received posters in the mail with warnings that “Your Actions have Consequences” and “We are Watching.”

Denton has been identified as a former leader of the Atomwaffen Division, which has been linked to multiple killings. Authorities have said the group is seeking to incite a race war.