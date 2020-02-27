Slain Mexican's family can't sue agent, court says

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court divided 5-4 on Tuesday in a case in which the majority ruled against the parents of a teenager killed by an American agent.

The case concerning the shooting started in 2010 when Jesus Mesa Jr., a border guard, shot a fleeing 15-year-old boy, killing him. The teenager, Sergio Hernandez Guereca, had been playing with friends in the dry bed of the Rio Grande that separates El Paso, Texas, from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez in Chihuahua state. The international border, unmarked, runs through the middle of the culvert.

The boys dared one another to run up a concrete incline and touch the barbed wire of the American border fence. Mesa grabbed one of them. Sergio made it back to Mexico before Mesa shot him from about 60 feet away.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said Sergio's parents could not sue Mesa without congressional authorization.

Such authorization is not always required in suits claiming violations of constitutional rights. In 1971, in Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, the Supreme Court ruled that federal officials may sometimes be sued for violating the Constitution without specific statutory authorization.

But the court has grown increasingly uneasy about the decision, which concerned the unconstitutional search of a home in Brooklyn, and it has cautioned that the ruling should not be extended lightly to new contexts.

Alito said the shooting at issue in the case was such a new context. "Unlike any previously recognized Bivens claim," he wrote, "a cross-border shooting claim has foreign relations and national security implications."

"When agents of the United States government violate fundamental rights of Mexican nationals and others within Mexico's jurisdiction, it is a priority to Mexico to see that the United States provides adequate means to hold the agents accountable and to compensate the victims," the brief said.

"The United States would expect no less if the situation were reversed and a Mexican government agent, standing in Mexico and shooting across the border, had killed an American child standing on U.S. soil."

Alito also wrote that "the issue here implicates an element of national security."

"Unfortunately, there is also a large volume of illegal cross-border traffic," he wrote. "During the last fiscal year, approximately 850,000 persons were apprehended attempting to enter the United States illegally from Mexico, and large quantities of drugs were smuggled across the border. In addition, powerful criminal organizations operating on both sides of the border present a serious law enforcement problem for both countries."

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority opinion.

In a concurring opinion, Thomas, joined by Gorsuch, called on the court to overrule the Bivens decision entirely.

In dissent, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote that the parents' lawsuit was authorized by the Bivens ruling. Indeed, she said, Mesa's lawyer had acknowledged that the suit would have been proper had the shooting occurred in the United States.

"The only salient difference here: the fortuity that the bullet happened to strike Hernandez on the Mexican side of the embankment," Ginsburg wrote. "But Hernandez's location at the precise moment the bullet landed should not matter one whit."

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan joined the dissent.

In a second case, the justices ruled, along the same divided lines, that an Arizona death row inmate, James McKinney, was not entitled to be resentenced by a jury after a federal appeals court ruled that the trial judge who had condemned him to death failed to take into account evidence of abuse McKinney had endured as a child.

Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, said it was enough that the Arizona Supreme Court had considered whether the additional evidence would warrant a different sentence for McKinney, who was initially sentenced to death in 1993 for killing two people in their homes during separate burglaries.

A Section on 02/27/2020