State Division I roundups

ARKANSAS STATE 22, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 2

Jaylon Deshazier homered and drove in six runs as the Red Wolves rolled over the Delta Devils in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State (4-4) rapped out 21 hits and took advantage of six Mississippi Valley State errors. Deshazier went 6 for 6 with four singles, a double and the two-run home run.

Josh Albat (1-0), the third ASU pitcher, picked up the victory. Five Red Wolves pitchers combined to strike out 12 while allowing 5 hits and 7 walks.

Liam Hicks went 3 for 3 with a triple, two doubles and five runs scored. Ben Klutts also had three hits and a triple, while Jake Gish belted a three-run home run in the eighth.

Mississippi Valley State fell to 0-7.

OKLAHOMA ST. 12, UALR 0 (7)

Third baseman Jake Thompson went 3 for 4 with 5 RBI and Oklahoma State (7-2) scored five runs in the first inning to help take down the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-4) on Wednesday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State pitcher C.J. Varela (2-0) struck out five and allowed only one hit -- Kale Emshoff's fourth-inning single -- in throwing a seven-inning complete game.

Thompson singled in a run in the first inning, doubled in two runs in the second and drove in two more runs in the fifth with a single.

Austin Smith (2-1) took the loss.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 02/27/2020